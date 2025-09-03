NFC Notes: Jalen Hurts, Micah Parsons, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys

New Packers DE Micah Parsons‘ agent David Mulugheta went on First Take and opened up on the drama leading up to the trade. Mulugheta said Parsons wanted to remain in Dallas and implied the issues boiled down to guarantees in the later years of the contract.

“I don’t really do these interviews. We try to keep the negotiations out of the media, but in this case, so much information has been put out there that we want to just address a couple of things,” Mulugheta said, via Jon Machota of The Athletic. “But as far as Micah was concerned, he wanted to be a Cowboy. We did everything we could. And sometimes you got to be a little careful with what you read in the media, as far as what was offered to Micah, the guarantees that were offered, the APY that was offered. There’s so much that goes into an NFL contract.”

“If you look at many of these contracts that the Cowboys have done over the past few years, and the recent ones, the guarantees don’t stretch much further than the first new year. If you look at Micah’s current deal, he has guarantees into four years from now. So again, there are certain things that have been put out in the media to make it look as though Micah turned down a fair or a great deal, but that’s simply not the case.”

Eagles

Kevin Patullo is entering his first season as the Eagles’ offensive coordinator after being their passing game specialist from 2021 to 2024. Patullo said things don’t feel “too much different” in his new role.

“I’m excited. I mean, it’s fun,” Patullo said, via ProFootballTalk. “It’s a huge opportunity obviously, but it goes back to even in Year 1 with Nick [Sirianni] just working through all the situations and things that we’ve done together. I’ve been a part of so much of it, it doesn’t feel too much different, but it is exciting, and I think the guys feel good energy and they’re excited, too.”

Patullo said he’s developed a close relationship with QB Jalen Hurts.

“He and I spend a lot of time together, and we have even prior to, just getting a feel for him and what certain things we like and what we want to do and when we want to do it,” Patullo said. “It is important everywhere I’ve ever been, you want to have a good relationship with the quarterback just so you can talk outside and off the field about things, so you have a sense of what they’re thinking and what they’re doing. So, when you call certain things situationally or just a random first intent, you’ve got a good feel for what may happen.”

As for possible changes to their offense, Patullo said there will be some new wrinkles, but he isn’t making any extensive alterations.

“It’s hard to say just one game, but I think there’ll be some new things,” Patullo said. “Whether there will be a ton of them or not, it just depends on the situation, how the game flow goes, and how they come up throughout the game. So, I think there’ll be a few things here or there, and then we’ll see throughout the season how much it continues in that direction.”

Giants

Giants DT Elijah Chatman was one of the Cinderella stories for New York in the preseason last year, cracking the active roster as an undrafted rookie. He couldn’t quite keep up that momentum in Year 2 despite adding fullback responsibilities to his skillset, but still landed on the practice squad. Giants HC Brian Daboll said that experience could still pay off for Chatman down the road.

“I think you try to create value for players,” Daboll said via the New York Post. “If you’re not a starting player, what else can you do to help? There’s a number of guys, not necessarily position changes, but maybe play other spots, not from offense to defense, so that’s important for everybody that’s not a starter.”

Chatman has played both ways in the past and he said the mentality of playing fullback isn’t too much different from the mentality he has playing defensive tackle.

“You just have to flip the switch,” Chatman said. “It feels normal to me because I’ve been doing it my whole life, so I have experience in going straight from offense to defense. When I’m on offense, I’m thinking, ‘Run through this person.’ When I’m on defense, I’m still thinking about knocking this person back.”