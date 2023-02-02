NFC Notes: Jerry Jones, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones feels he is a much different type of owner and general manager than he was 30 years ago when he bought the team.
“I get amused when people talk about this is the same — same old, same old, in reference to my 30 years. If you had any idea how many ways I’ve changed in 30 years. If you had any idea how many different directions I’ve gone in 30 years. Both in personnel and in coaching,” Jones said, via ProFootballTalk. “I know I’m sounding defensive, but if anybody thinks they’re looking at the same guy here at the Senior Bowl that was here five years ago, 10 years ago, 15 years ago, they don’t know how this works.”
Jones acknowledged the frustration of not reaching the Super Bowl and pointed out that Dallas and the 49ers haven’t done so in 25 years.
“San Francisco and the Cowboys haven’t been to a Super Bowl in 25 years — haven’t won a Super Bowl in 25 years. Understand that. San Francisco’s in the same boat,” Jones said.
Eagles
- ESPN’s Tim McManus notes the Eagles have a number of prominent pending free agents, including CB James Bradberry, DT Javon Hargrave, RB Miles Sanders and G Isaac Seumalo. But he expects S C.J. Gardner-Johnson to be the priority to re-sign.
- Eagles QB Jalen Hurts (shoulder) said he’s improving and is comfortable playing through his injury: “I’m getting there. I’ve made it clear this whole time it’s something I’m dealing with.” (Eliot Shorr-Parks)
- Adam Berry is expected to join the Eagles’ front office as an executive. Berry is currently the head of U.S. Loan Trading at Goldman Sachs. Berry’s twin brother, Andrew, is currently the general manager of the Cleveland Browns. (Joe Pompliano)
Giants
Former Giants QB Eli Manning believes that QB Daniel Jones deserves a long-term deal from the team and should be the franchise quarterback, with Jones himself happy about the way things have gone during his time in New York.
“I was proud of Daniel, the way he played, to learn another offense and pick it up,” Manning told ESPN. “Just the way he played in the fourth quarter of a number of games and led the team back to victory, which was awesome; that’s what you want from your quarterback. To do it so quickly with the brand-new offense, the way they were able to compete, make it to the playoffs, and win a playoff game, is awesome. I hope he gets rewarded for that. I hope he is the quarterback for the Giants for a long time.”
“I really enjoyed my time here, and I want to be here,” Jones said. “I think there’s a business side of it all, and a lot of that I can’t control. I have love and respect for this organization and ownership and the guys in this locker room. So I’d love to be here. I really enjoyed being here, and we’ll see how it all works out.”
