NFC Notes: Jerry Jones, Nick Sirianni, Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles

Commanders

Per Commanders HC Dan Quinn , DE Javonte Jean-Baptiste ‘s pec injury “will knock him out a while.” (Ben Standig)

Cowboys

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones explained why he opted to pay QB Dak Prescott but not LB Micah Parsons.

“It’s very simple: Dak was indispensable, in my mind … and Micah wasn’t,” Jones said, via Around The NFL. “It’s just numbers, it’s that easy. And that’s not personal at all. … The numbers just weren’t there with Micah.”

Jones appreciated how the team handled Parsons and said that he doesn’t regret his decision to trade him.

“I knew that (Parsons) is the great player that he is. I like the way that we got ready to play him. We played him, we ran at him, but we knew he was there and he made a difference, but that’s the way it goes,” Jones said. “Whether we like (the tie) or not, I’ll take my side of it, and Green Bay can have their side of it.”

Cowboys HC Brian Schottenheimer was impressed with DE Jadeveon Clowney ‘s debut: “I talked to JD after the game, and he was hard on himself. He said, ‘I’m knocking the rust off, Schotty. I’ll be better.’ If that’s knocking the rust off, man, I’ll take two of those. He’s fitting in great. He really is. I love veterans with experience that are willing to talk and teach the young guys, because we need that.” (Jon Machota)

Eagles

Former Eagles S C.J. Gardner-Johnson is now an unrestricted free agent after getting released by the Texans. When asked if they have any interest in bringing Gardner-Johnson back, HC Nick Sirianni said he likes the group they currently have, which includes Andrew Mukuba, Reed Blankenship, Marcus Epps, and Sydney Brown.

“I really am excited about the room that we have,” Sirianni said, via ProFootballTalk. “I think they’ve done a really nice job to date. Got a good young player in Andrew Mukuba who continues to get better. I think that having Reed [Blankenship] next to him is helping him get better, and just how Reed got better having Marcus Epps in the building — and Reed said that, I’ve said that in here before about Marcus Epps. So, just really excited about that room. Sydney [Brown is] doing a really good job. He is doing a good job on special teams and doing some work on defense as well, so I’m really excited about that group and pleased with that group.

Sirianni, after nearly allowing a comeback by the Buccaneers in Week 4: “Second half, I’m not sure any of us played or coached to our standard on offense. But that first half is about as good as you can play.” (Zach Berman)

Sirianni said that WR A.J. Brown is fully bought in with the team despite his frustrations with the offense: "Yeah, yeah (he wants to be here). Obviously, A.J. is very important to this football team. I know he wants to contribute…and do the things that he's capable of doing. …Again, he wants to contribute into these wins. And he's had a couple games where he hasn't been able to do for different reasons… I question nothing about his desire to play great football, desire of being a good teammate, desire to be here." (Zach Berman)

is fully bought in with the team despite his frustrations with the offense: “Yeah, yeah (he wants to be here). Obviously, A.J. is very important to this football team. I know he wants to contribute…and do the things that he’s capable of doing. …Again, he wants to contribute into these wins. And he’s had a couple games where he hasn’t been able to do for different reasons… I question nothing about his desire to play great football, desire of being a good teammate, desire to be here.” (Zach Berman) Philadelphia first-round LB Jihaad Campbell was positive after leaving the game early: “I’m better now. I was a little fucked up though. Excuse my language. I was a little messed up. But it was a good win for our guys to come together as a collective and play great team ball.” (Olivia Reiner)