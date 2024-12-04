NFC Notes: Jerry Jones, Nick Sirianni, Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles

Commanders

Commanders TE Zach Ertz signed on with Washington as a free agent back in March. The veteran tight end said he wasn’t sure what to expect when joining the team and was just glad to be away from the Cardinals.

“I didn’t really know what to expect,” Ertz said, via Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated. “I signed before we had any quarterback on the roster. I signed before free agency started since everything that happened in Arizona last year was so miserable. To be able to be out here in an environment that is so fun, the culture is so enjoyable to be a part of. I love playing for Kliff and he knows my skill set better than anyone in the league right now. For me, it’s been an opportunity to enjoy going to work every day. Can’t say that was the case last year.”

Ertz feels reinvigorated in Washington after finishing his time in Arizona on a sour note.

“For me, I didn’t know what was going to happen after last year in Arizona. They just instill confidence in me every day. They have such high belief in their guys and me and the other players on this team. It’s a competitive group. We’re with guys that really love the process. They were very deliberate with who they brought in to set a culture. It’s just been so much fun coming to work every day.”

Ertz mentioned how the team has remained positive despite suffering a three-game losing streak prior to Week 13.

“Obviously winning helps, but even during our three-game losing streak, DQ [Dan Quinn] was phenomenal with how he approached the team, the messaging to the team. It didn’t feel like there was a dark cloud over us every day when you’re in a losing streak, like it is in so many other places. It’s just a process-driven organization, and that’s what I love being about.”

Cowboys

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is confident that the team can carry over some success into 2025 by finishing this season strongly.

“There’s no question that you can carry over good play from one season to the next,” Jones said, via Jon Machota of The Athletic. “Potentially we even did that, we carried over not-so-good play against Green Bay that we had in our last game in the playoffs last year. I think it’s naive to think that you don’t have carryover.”

Eagles

Eagles HC Nick Sirianni said he never paid attention to skepticism about his job security during Philaelphia’s poor stretches and is staying clear of media praise now that they are 10-2.

“You obviously hear it, you gotta prepare for media, and I gotta do questions,” Sirianni said, via Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated. “But I also gotta practice what I preach. And if I’m gonna tell these guys not to listen, when the word is out that we’re not any good, or the word’s out that we’re really good, then I need to do the same thing. That’s all I’ve tried to do. … My job is to lead this football team, along with the captains and the leaders we have, and put my head down and go to work. It’s about the journey and nothing else.”

Sirianni is pleased by their performance in their recent 24-19 win over the Ravens but pointed out their goals are much bigger than a regular season win over Baltimore.

Eagles DC Vic Fangio feels a three-man DE rotation with Josh Sweat , Nolan Smith and Jalyx Hunt is sustainable. (Jeff McLane)

feels a three-man DE rotation with , and is sustainable. (Jeff McLane) Fangio is unsure how DT Jalen Carter can draw more penalties for holding against him after there was one clear missed call in Week 13 against the Ravens: “I don’t know. You got any ideas? There was one play in particular where he was grossly held and pulled to the ground. And there was no call, so… Yes, and I don’t know what we can do about it.” (Zach Berman)