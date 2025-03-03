NFC Notes: John Scheneider, Matthew Stafford, 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers
- Louisville CB Quincy Riley had five formal Combine interviews, including with the 49ers. (Devin Jackson)
- Oklahoma State LB Nick Martin had a formal interview with the 49ers. (Ryan Fowler)
- Texas S Andrew Mukuba had a formal Combine interview with the 49ers. (CJ Vogel)
- Kentucky CB Maxwell Hairston had a formal Combine interview with the 49ers. (Chase Senior)
- Nebraska DB Tommi Hill met formally with the 49ers at the Combine. (Chase Senior)
- Michigan CB Will Johnson said he met formally with the 49ers. (Chase Senior)
- Kansas State CB Jacob Parrish had a formal Combine interview with the 49ers. (Chase Senior)
- Clemson TE Jake Briningstool met formally with the 49ers at the Combine. (Chase Senior)
- Michigan TE Colston Loveland had a formal Combine interview with the 49ers. (Chase Senior)
- Bowling Green TE Harold Fannin had a formal Combine interview with the 49ers. (Chase Senior)
- Ole Miss DT Walter Nolen said he’s met with the 49ers, per Matt Maiocco.
- Chase Senior mentions the 49ers have met with Texas A&M pass rusher Nic Scourton and Tennessee pass rusher James Pierce at the combine.
- Chase Senior reports TCU WR Savion Williams had a formal meeting at the combine with the 49ers.
- Senior also mentions Iowa RB Kaleb Johnson met formally with San Francisco.
- Iowa State WR Jayden Higgins had a formal meeting with the 49ers. (Senior)
- Ole Miss WR Tre Harris had a formal Combine meeting with the 49ers. (Ryan Fowler)
- Arizona State RB Cam Skattebo said he had a formal Combine interview with the 49ers. (Bo Brack)
- Texas LT Kelvin Banks said he had a formal Combine meeting with the 49ers. (Travis May)
- LSU OT Will Campbell had a formal Combine meeting with the 49ers. (Chase Senior)
- Oregon OT Josh Conerly had a formal Combine meeting with the 49ers. (Chase Senior)
- Ohio State LT Josh Simmons had a formal Combine interview with the 49ers. (Chase Senior)
- Missouri OT Armand Membou met formally with the 49ers at the Combine. (Chase Senior)
- Rutgers OT Hollin Pierce met with the 49ers at the Combine. (Rohan Chakravarthi)
- UCF RB R.J. Harvey met with the 49ers at the Combine. (Rohan Chakravarthi)
- North Carolina RB Omarion Hampton met with the 49ers at the Combine. (Rohan Chakravarthi)
- Kansas CB Cobee Bryant had a formal interview with the 49ers. (Rohan Chakravarthi)
- Indiana DT C.J. West had a formal interview with the 49ers at the Combine. (Rohan Chakravarthi)
- Texas A&M DT Shemar Turner had a formal Combine interview with the 49ers. (Rohan Chakravarthi)
Rams
- Rams HC Sean McVay said it “never” got to the point that he thought the team would trade QB Matthew Stafford: “That was never something that felt like ever got close, and it was never something that I allowed my mind to go to,” (Sarah Barshop)
- McVay on Stafford’s return: “I’ve been sleeping better the last couple days.” (Gary Klein)
- As for backup QB Jimmy Garoppolo, McVay said he would like to have him back but is aware that he will have other options.
- McVay praised WR Cooper Kupp for how he has handled the team’s decision to trade him, calling it his hardest decision as a head coach. McVay also added that the team will look to free agency, draft, and potential trades to replace Kupp. (Jourdan Rodrigue)
Seahawks
- Seahawks GM John Schneider wants the team to establish their identity and “get our home field advantage back.” (Lindsey Thiry)
- Schnieder on LB Ernest Jones: “We’ve had positive talks with his group ever since we traded for him, and we’ll continue that this week.” (John Boyle)
- Regarding WR Tyler Lockett, Schneider was asked if he expects him to return: “I don’t know. We’ll see how that conversation goes.” (Bob Condotta)
- Per Matt Schneidman, there has not been contact between the Seahawks and Packers regarding a trade for Metcalf.
- Seahawks HC Mike Macdonald said the team wants to get the ball in Metcalf’s hands more: “We want to get the ball to DK. We want to make sure that he’s a focal point of our offense, for sure.” (Brady Henderson)
