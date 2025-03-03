NFC Notes: John Scheneider, Matthew Stafford, 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

Rams

  • Rams HC Sean McVay said it “never” got to the point that he thought the team would trade QB Matthew Stafford: “That was never something that felt like ever got close, and it was never something that I allowed my mind to go to,” (Sarah Barshop)
  • McVay on Stafford’s return: “I’ve been sleeping better the last couple days.” (Gary Klein)
  • As for backup QB Jimmy Garoppolo, McVay said he would like to have him back but is aware that he will have other options.
  • McVay praised WR Cooper Kupp for how he has handled the team’s decision to trade him, calling it his hardest decision as a head coach. McVay also added that the team will look to free agency, draft, and potential trades to replace Kupp. (Jourdan Rodrigue)

Seahawks

  • Seahawks GM John Schneider wants the team to establish their identity and “get our home field advantage back.” (Lindsey Thiry)
  • Schnieder on LB Ernest Jones: “We’ve had positive talks with his group ever since we traded for him, and we’ll continue that this week.” (John Boyle)
  • Regarding WR Tyler Lockett, Schneider was asked if he expects him to return: “I don’t know. We’ll see how that conversation goes.” (Bob Condotta)
  • Seahawks WR DK Metcalf finished the season with 66 receptions for 992 yards and five touchdowns. Macdonald said they want to get Metcalf more involved next season. “We want to get the ball to DK. We want to make sure that he’s a focal point of our offense, for sure.” (Henderson)
  • Per Matt Schneidman, there has not been contact between the Seahawks and Packers regarding a trade for Metcalf. 
  • Seahawks HC Mike Macdonald said the team wants to get the ball in Metcalf’s hands more: “We want to get the ball to DK. We want to make sure that he’s a focal point of our offense, for sure.” (Brady Henderson)

