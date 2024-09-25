NFC Notes: Jordan Love, Caleb Williams, Bears, Packers, Vikings

Bears

Bears HC Matt Eberflus said he doesn’t want to coach the aggressiveness out of rookie QB Caleb Williams but did say he needs to take better care of the ball: “I think it was an aggressive throw, I really do. I think he was open but again those windows close in the NFL. The safe option would have been taking the back in the flat in that particular case. We went through the motion and they ended up shifting their coverage over there. So on that particular play — again, aggressive throw. He’s gotta have some wisdom there and discernment in terms of when he needs to make that throw. You never want to take away his aggressiveness but he has to be really good with the football. That’s his No. 1 job as a quarterback.” (Courtney Cronin)

From Week 3, Bears LB T.J. Edwards was fined $16,883 for Unnecessary Roughness (hip-drop tackle), DT Zacch Pickens $7,000 for Roughing the Passer (blow to the head/neck), and CB Tyrique Stevenson $8,143 for Unsportsmanlike Conduct (taunting).

Packers

The Packers have won their second game in a row without QB Jordan Love, thanks in part to an increased effort on the defensive end. Green Bay S Xavier McKinney cited their unity on defense that has led to everyone doing their job.

“I think we’re just all playing together,” McKinney said, via Joey Van Zummeren of SI.com. “We’re all playing as one and we’re living up to the standard that we set in camp.”

“We just gonna keep trying to improve and figure out what we can take a step forward each week,” McKinney added. “That’s the special part because none of our guys get complacent, none of our guys get comfortable.”

The Packers worked out G Marquis Hayes and OT Julian Pearl on Tuesday, per Aaron Wilson.

Vikings

Regarding the Vikings’ Week 4 game against the Packers, Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell said they are preparing for both of Green Bay’s quarterbacks Malik Willis and Jordan Love.

“I think Malik is doing some great things and Jordan Love is one of the best young quarterbacks in our league. We’ll prepare as if both will play,” O’Connell said, via ProFootballTalk. “[T]hey are different with Malik in there. At the same time, he made some big-time throws and moved the team. There were chunks on the tape that we’ve got to try to keep off of our tape. Then Jordan’s in there, we’ve seen it firsthand — when he gets into a rhythm and gets going, he’s as talented of a thrower as there is in our league. We got to be prepared for both of them.”

O’Connell added they must have an “extensive” game plan for both quarterbacks.

“We’re not going to get the benefit of knowing exactly what we’re gonna see so we’ve got to make sure we’ve got a game plan that’s extensive for both those guys,” O’Connell said. “They’ve got a great group of skilled guys, a really good running back, great O-line, pretty special group.”