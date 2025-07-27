NFC Notes: Malik Nabers, Micah Parsons, Jalyx Hunt, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones dismissed the importance of signing LB Micah Parsons to a contract extension.
“I am not the least concerned about having any dangling participles out here on a contract,” Jones said, via Cowboys Wire.
Jones referenced former OL Zack Martin‘s contract holdout and said that the team has always found a way to come to an agreement with their star players.
“Not at all,” he explained, flashing back to times it has all worked out in the past between the club and holdout stars. “Two years ago we were here, and I think Zack Martin wasn’t here, and you had a situation although he had a contract. You work through that.”
Jones went as far as to reference RB Emmitt Smith‘s contract dispute and how the team went on to win the Super Bowl in 1993.
“I was looking at this documentary and spent some time going back on the Emmitt Smith negotiation and what was going on there,” Jones offered. “There’s nothing new about what we’re talking about here today relative to contracts. You say, ‘If you don’t get him in, are you going to lose the first two games then go on to win the Super Bowl?’ Well, we’ll take that.”
Jones added that the team won’t rush to guarantee money to Parsons and said that injuries could happen, while referencing QB Dak Prescott‘s contract and injury history.
“Just because we sign him,” Jones offered, “doesn’t mean we’re going to have him. He was hurt six games last year. [Ed note: It was actually four.] Seriously. I remember signing a player for the highest-paid at the position in the league and he got knocked out two-thirds of the [way through the] year: Dak Prescott. There’s a lot of things you can think about- just as the player does- when you’re thinking committing and guaranteeing money.”
Jones concluded by saying Parsons is one of the more financially-savvy players he’s ever been around and said he will get paid his worth.
“Of all of the players that I’ve ever negotiated with,” he said, “Micah Parsons is as savvy and knowledgeable and understanding of his financial business relative to football as any player I’ve ever been around.”
Eagles
- The Eagles’ title changes in scouting include the promotion of Ryan Myers to Director of College Scouting, Matt Holland to Assistant Director of College Scouting, Jarrod Kilburn to Assistant Director of Pro Scouting, Terrence Braxton to Pro Scout, Rod Streater to West Coast Area Scout, and Duke Tobin to Midlands Area Scout.
- Title changes in football operations include the promotion of James Gilman to Senior Director of Football Research and Strategy, Jon Liu to Director of Football Analytics, and Zachary Steever to Assistant Director of Football Research and Strategy.
- New hires in scouting include Joe Douglas as Senior Personnel Director and Advisor to the General Manager, and Preston Tiffany as an NFS Scout.
- New hires in football operations include Smit Bajaj as a Quantitative Analyst, Grant Reiter as Football Transactions Coordinator, Molly Rottinghaus as Football Operations Coordinator, and Leif Thorson as a Software Developer. (Adam Caplan)
- Per the wire, the Eagles worked out DT Joe Evans, DT Leonard Payne and DT Jacob Sykes.
- Eagles LB Jeremiah Trotter Jr. started next to Zack Baun to begin training camp. (Brooks Kubena)
Eagles DB Cooper DeJean took snaps at safety next to Reed Blankenship in base defense with Kelee Ringo and Quinyon Mitchell at cornerback. (EJ Smith)
- Eagles DT Jordan Davis said he has lost 26 pounds this offseason and weighed in at 330 pounds. (Jeff McLane)
- Davis on his weight loss: “I’m still gonna be that anchor. I’m still gonna be that same player. But knowing that with this new weight, I can do a lot more. I can move a lot more on passing reps. I’m gonna be expected to (do) that. And that’s just what’s been communicated with me from the top down. And honestly, I’m here for it.” (Brooks Kubena)
- Eagles LT Jordan Mailata on DE Jalyx Hunt: “He’s going to be special, man. His burst. He has tendencies like Micah (Parsons). Just to be able to cut on a dime like that. …How did I go from Josh Sweat to Jalyx? It’s crazy. I’m like, ‘Howie, give me a break for one year, Jesus!’ Jalyx is going to be a star, man.” (Berman)
Giants
Giants WR Malik Nabers has dealt with a lingering toe injury since his college career at LSU. Nabers said his toe is feeling fine after rehabbing this offseason.
“The toe is good, you know,” Nabers said, via ProFootballTalk. “This spring, we had a great rehab to try and get me back. So I’m back, feeling good, feeling a little bit better, healthy out there running around. I feel good.”
As for possibly undergoing surgery on his toe, Nabers said he’ll make that decision and is currently focused on preparing for 2025.
“That’s not up in the air, but decisions will be made when the time is right,” Nabers said. “But right now, I’m just focusing on locking in and getting ready for the season. Being out there with my guys, it felt good to be out there and run around.”
Nabers added he’s never considered having surgery and feels like he’s managing the issue well.
“It just never really came to a complete thought in mind for me to do [surgery], but I’ve been managing it well, been running around feeling pretty good,” Nabers said. “Everything has been going good with the rehab, so my toe is feeling better. I’m just happy to be out there with my guys now.”
