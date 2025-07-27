NFC Notes: Malik Nabers, Micah Parsons, Jalyx Hunt, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones dismissed the importance of signing LB Micah Parsons to a contract extension.

“I am not the least concerned about having any dangling participles out here on a contract,” Jones said, via Cowboys Wire.

Jones referenced former OL Zack Martin‘s contract holdout and said that the team has always found a way to come to an agreement with their star players.

“Not at all,” he explained, flashing back to times it has all worked out in the past between the club and holdout stars. “Two years ago we were here, and I think Zack Martin wasn’t here, and you had a situation although he had a contract. You work through that.”

Jones went as far as to reference RB Emmitt Smith‘s contract dispute and how the team went on to win the Super Bowl in 1993.

“I was looking at this documentary and spent some time going back on the Emmitt Smith negotiation and what was going on there,” Jones offered. “There’s nothing new about what we’re talking about here today relative to contracts. You say, ‘If you don’t get him in, are you going to lose the first two games then go on to win the Super Bowl?’ Well, we’ll take that.”

Jones added that the team won’t rush to guarantee money to Parsons and said that injuries could happen, while referencing QB Dak Prescott‘s contract and injury history.

“Just because we sign him,” Jones offered, “doesn’t mean we’re going to have him. He was hurt six games last year. [Ed note: It was actually four.] Seriously. I remember signing a player for the highest-paid at the position in the league and he got knocked out two-thirds of the [way through the] year: Dak Prescott. There’s a lot of things you can think about- just as the player does- when you’re thinking committing and guaranteeing money.”

Jones concluded by saying Parsons is one of the more financially-savvy players he’s ever been around and said he will get paid his worth.

“Of all of the players that I’ve ever negotiated with,” he said, “Micah Parsons is as savvy and knowledgeable and understanding of his financial business relative to football as any player I’ve ever been around.”

Eagles

Giants

Giants WR Malik Nabers has dealt with a lingering toe injury since his college career at LSU. Nabers said his toe is feeling fine after rehabbing this offseason.

“The toe is good, you know,” Nabers said, via ProFootballTalk. “This spring, we had a great rehab to try and get me back. So I’m back, feeling good, feeling a little bit better, healthy out there running around. I feel good.”

As for possibly undergoing surgery on his toe, Nabers said he’ll make that decision and is currently focused on preparing for 2025.

“That’s not up in the air, but decisions will be made when the time is right,” Nabers said. “But right now, I’m just focusing on locking in and getting ready for the season. Being out there with my guys, it felt good to be out there and run around.”

Nabers added he’s never considered having surgery and feels like he’s managing the issue well.

“It just never really came to a complete thought in mind for me to do [surgery], but I’ve been managing it well, been running around feeling pretty good,” Nabers said. “Everything has been going good with the rehab, so my toe is feeling better. I’m just happy to be out there with my guys now.”