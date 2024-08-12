NFC Notes: Malik Nabers, Michael Penix Jr., Falcons, Giants, Panthers

Falcons

Falcons HC Raheem Morris praised first-round QB Michael Penix Jr. for his performance in the team’s preseason opener.

“It was fun to see him go out there and execute some of the pass plays and we were able to get some of the stuff done,” Morris said after the game, via NFL.com. “Pretty much, a really good night for him and I was really pleased with what he was able to do.”

“It felt good to go out there and compete with my brothers,” Penix added. “Just having fun out there and playing the game I’ve been playing since I was five years old. So, no nerves, no jitters, just ready to go.”

Giants

Art Stapleton reports that the Giants were hopeful WR Malik Nabers avoided serious injury to his left foot and later underwent tests which determined that he had only suffered a minor ankle sprain.

avoided serious injury to his left foot and later underwent tests which determined that he had only suffered a minor ankle sprain. Giants HC Brian Daboll said the team will not bring in a third quarterback despite QB Drew Lock not being expected to practice this week. Daboll added that the team will prepare TE Tyree Jackson to be the third quarterback if needed. (Pat Leonard)

Daboll also commented on Nabers early on Monday morning, saying that the rookie receiver is sore today and that they will be taking things day by day: "I think he's OK. I don't think it's a fracture."

Panthers

Panthers HC Dave Canales told reporters that OT Yosh Nijman is “a long way” from returning following a reinforcement surgery on his left leg. (Joe Person)

told reporters that OT is “a long way” from returning following a reinforcement surgery on his left leg. (Joe Person) Panthers WR Xavier Legette is back to practicing again after missing several days with a foot injury. (Person)