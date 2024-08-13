NFC Notes: Matt LaFleur, J.J. McCarthy, Lions, Packers, Vikings

Lions

Packers

Matt Schneidman of The Athletic updated his 53-man roster projections for the Packers after their first preseason game against the Browns.

Starting at QB, Schneidman believes they could keep three QBs on the roster for the first time since 2020 because of seventh-rounder Michael Pratt ‘s value.

‘s value. At RB, Schneidman says “the only way” Emanuel Wilson can make the initial 53-man roster is if the hamstring injury to third-rounder MarShawn Lloyd puts him on the PUP list to start the season.

can make the initial 53-man roster is if the hamstring injury to third-rounder puts him on the PUP list to start the season. Schneidman feels WR Grant DuBose “gets the edge” over WRs Malik Heath and Samori Toure because of his pass-catching ability and blocking. Schneidman notes blocking and special teams contributions will determine who gets the last spot.

“gets the edge” over WRs and because of his pass-catching ability and blocking. Schneidman notes blocking and special teams contributions will determine who gets the last spot. After starting the preseason game at RT, Schneidman has OT Andre Dillard making the team as the lead swing tackle over Caleb Jones . Schneidman also thinks Kadeem Telfort makes it over Royce Newman because of the need for tackle depth.

making the team as the lead swing tackle over . Schneidman also thinks makes it over because of the need for tackle depth. Defensively, Schneidman’s big roster decision is leaving CB Corey Ballentine off the 53-man roster because of CB Kevin King’s upside and the versatility of S Javon Bullard‘s versatility as guys who could play the slot over Ballentine.

off the 53-man roster because of CB upside and the versatility of S versatility as guys who could play the slot over Ballentine. Packers HC Matt LaFleur responded to a question on who their top receiver is: “I want to vomit every time I hear No. 1 receiver. It drives me crazy. That’s something you guys talk about. I think we’ve got a lot of them.” (Ryan Wood)

responded to a question on who their top receiver is: “I want to vomit every time I hear No. 1 receiver. It drives me crazy. That’s something you guys talk about. I think we’ve got a lot of them.” (Ryan Wood) Green Bay G Sean Rhyan is competing for a starting job but will be a swing backup if he isn’t starting, per OC Adam Stenavich. (Bill Huber)

Vikings

ESPN’s Dan Graziano explains the Vikings have a specific plan they’re using with first-round QB J.J. McCarthy to try and maximize his development. Veteran QB Sam Darnold is getting most of the first-team reps with McCarthy entering for a few unscripted reps to simulate being thrown into a game with no notice.

to try and maximize his development. Veteran QB is getting most of the first-team reps with McCarthy entering for a few unscripted reps to simulate being thrown into a game with no notice. Graziano says not only are the Vikings trying to simulate life in the NFL for McCarthy, they’re also trying to gauge if he’s ready to be the No. 2 quarterback or if veteran QB Nick Mullens needs to hold that role to start the season.

needs to hold that role to start the season. The Vikings expect WR Jordan Addison to be suspended at some point for his July arrest on drunk driving charges, per Graziano. However, the team doesn’t expect the punishment to be handed down by the league until later this season or perhaps not even until next offseason.

to be suspended at some point for his July arrest on drunk driving charges, per Graziano. However, the team doesn’t expect the punishment to be handed down by the league until later this season or perhaps not even until next offseason. He adds the team expects to get TE T.J. Hockenson back at some point during the first half of the season, with early November potentially being the latest barring a setback.

back at some point during the first half of the season, with early November potentially being the latest barring a setback. Graziano notes Vikings WR Jalen Nailor is the clear leader for the No. 3 receiver gig, with veteran WRs Brandon Powell and Trent Sherfield rounding out the room.

is the clear leader for the No. 3 receiver gig, with veteran WRs and rounding out the room. Graziano writes he thinks the Vikings plan to give RB Aaron Jones 15-18 touches per game with RB Ty Chandler spelling him in a “1B” role.

15-18 touches per game with RB spelling him in a “1B” role. McCarthy was dealing with right knee soreness and underwent further testing. He didn’t take part in Monday night’s practice. (Ben Goessling)

Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell didn’t believe that McCarthy had anything more than soreness in his knee. The plan was for him to get first-team reps in joint practices against Cleveland. O’Connell is unsure whether or not McCarthy will travel to Cleveland. (Goessling)

didn’t believe that McCarthy had anything more than soreness in his knee. The plan was for him to get first-team reps in joint practices against Cleveland. O’Connell is unsure whether or not McCarthy will travel to Cleveland. (Goessling) Adam Schefter reported on Tuesday that McCarthy would undergo knee surgery and the length of time he would be sidelined is yet to be determined.