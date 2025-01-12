NFC Notes: Micah Parsons Contract, Commanders Tryout, Giants

Cowboys

Cowboys LB Micah Parsons said he plans to ask owner Jerry Jones what the future holds for the team before signing a new deal, even though he has been vocal so far about his desire to remain in Dallas.

“‘How can we become contenders?” Parsons said, via Todd Archer of ESPN. “How do we bounce back from this year? What are the plans?’ Those are the type of things that I want to ask. I hope he asks me things, too.”

Jones was asked if it was important to get Parsons’ deal done.

“You know, everybody puts a lot on when [the contract is] done,” Jones replied. “Signing Dak when he signed and signing Lamb, it had nothing to do one way or the other with their injuries, the good things that happened or the negative things that happened. … It makes me wonder if you really think people are really that fragile. Fragile in their mentality. Fragile in their personal self. My point is no, it does not. And a lot of us live not having all the things buttoned up. And so I don’t believe the timing [is an issue]. What I would really hang your hat on is how much we paid him and what he needs to be and what he is. That’s the big thing. I know I’ve got people disagreeing with me.”

Regardless of Jones’ thought process, he will have to lock up Parsons sooner or later, who is chasing greatness and recorded 12 sacks in 2024 even after missing four games with an ankle sprain.

“You just can’t sit on it too heavy,” Parsons noted. “You got to keep going. I see [the Browns’] Myles Garrett [is] the fastest to 100 [sacks]. I’m trying to chase him now. It’s kind of like the next with me. I’m always chasing for something that’s so far ahead. Just got to stay hungry in the process. Kobe [ Bryant] said, ‘You can rest eventually, but just not right now.’ I don’t want to get complacent like, ‘Man, I did half my career.’ I still got [a good] amount of years left. So I’m trying to maximize that, then I’ll look back and be like, ‘I really did that.'”