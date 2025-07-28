NFC Notes: Micah Parsons Contract, Von Miller, Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Commanders

Commanders LB Von Miller has no doubts that he still has some gas left in the tank and believes that he can wake up every morning and still get after the quarterback at age 36.

“Let me rush, that’s what I do,” Miller said, via John Keim of ESPN. “I can still roll out of bed at 36 years old with my shoes on and rush the passer. I can do that right when I wake up fresh out of sleep. I love rushing the passer. When I put the cleats on, when I get in my stance, I can just feel it, still twitchy, probably not as twitchy as I was before when I was 21 years old. That’s just life. But I still got enough twitch to still go out here and do what I do and be effective in the game. I still feel like I have something to give to the game. The trick is you don’t want to get kicked out the league, but you don’t want to leave too early either. I’m still in between that sweet spot, and I’m doing everything in my power to stay there.”

Commanders WR Terry McLaurin spoke briefly to reporters after reporting to training camp. He said it was tough to watch things go on without him but “it’s the business right now and [I’m] just trying to take things day by day.” (Nicki Jhabvala)

Asked why he ended his holdout and reporter, he responded: "I'm here."

Cowboys

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott and WR CeeDee Lamb both finally got paid by the team, but aren’t sure about when the new contract for LB Micah Parsons will arrive.

“I don’t know if there’s a correct way to handle it, to be honest with you,” Prescott said, via Todd Archer of ESPN. “I will say that I think he deserves to get paid. I think he should get paid, and, ultimately, going off the history of what I’ve seen, he will get paid. Hopefully, it’s sooner rather than later. I mean, it’s an each and every year conversation, whether it’s myself, Zack Martin, CeeDee Lamb, or now Micah Parsons. It’s a part of it in a sense. Now, is it something that I wish any of us were going through? Absolutely not, but I think Micah’s doing a hell of a job with it being here. He’s a great teammate, showing up obviously not just on the field and being focused, but whether it be in the camaraderie, hanging out, dinner. He’s not just doing it to sign off and say, ‘Hey, Jerry, look at me,’ but he wants to be out there practicing. And honestly, I’m glad he’s not. He can’t do that to himself. That’s the business of it. That’s the business of a holdout, so I do think he’s taken some great steps with being here.”

“For Micah, man, he knows I love him, and being in this situation, obviously playing this media game with Jerry is not the best. It’s not fun. It’s not recommended,” Lamb added. “But as for Micah, he knows what he brings to this table, honestly, for this team, for himself. And he should get what he deserves and I’m not indulging in any of the craziness they got going. But I do want Micah to get paid soon.”

Eagles

Eagles LT Jordan Mailata said they’ve already moved past winning last year’s Super Bowl and have shifted focus to contending for another.

“We’re the 2024 world champs, that’s it. We’re not defending s—,” Mailata said, via Tim McManus of ESPN. “I don’t like hearing we’re the defending champions. We’re not defending nothing. We just won the title, and now we’ve got to go win it again, prove it all over again. That’s the mentality this team is going to have. We’re not here to prove anything to anyone else but ourselves and we know the mission. We’re mission-focused.”

Jalen Hurts reiterated that they aren’t resting on laurels.

“It’s a new journey. It’s a new season, and those things are far behind us. The past is behind us, and the future is too far away, so we have to stay present and worry about right now.”

Eagles HC Nick Sirianni said training camp is a time to regroup and look toward the future.

“You got a lot of steps to go and daily work to put in,” Sirianni said. “Every year at training camp feels the same. You’re not looking back, you’re not looking forward, you’re solely focused on today and how we can get better today.”

Eagles OC Kevin Patullo plans to call plays from the sideline this year, not the booth. (Brooks Kubena)

Giants

Giants LB Kayvon Thibodeaux has taken up wrestling in order to use some of the techniques against opposing quarterbacks, given that he currently can’t make any contact with them.

“Wrestling is another form of tackling,” Thibodeaux said, via the team website. “I just wanted to make sure that I can use some techniques from wrestling in football. Especially on the quarterbacks, until you actually get in the game, that’s the only time we actually get to replicate sacking a quarterback. I’ve been wrestling a little bit, taking some guys to the ground. I’ve been on bags and stuff, working on my tackling earlier in the season.” “It’s exciting,” Thibodeaux added on first-round LB Abdul Carter. “We’re rushing, we’re doing different things, moving him around, excited to see what it’ll be. … He’s a hard worker. He is fast. He’s twitchy. He can play it all.”