NFC Notes: Micah Parsons, George Pickens, Cowboys, Eagles

Cowboys

Micah Parsons started the 2025 season with his blockbuster trade from the Cowboys to Green Bay after his relationship with Dallas owner Jerry Jones disintegrated following a dispute over his contract situation. Parsons said he has some regrets over how things played out, wishing that he never had the 1-on-1 conversation with Jones that initiated his contract controversy.

“I just wish some of those things never happened. You know what I mean?,” Parsons said, via Clarence Hill of All City DLLS Cowboys. “I wish that he never brought me into the office and just let the agent speak. And I wish he hadn’t compromised our relationship. I thought me and Jerry had a good relationship up to that point until this offseason, and it’s sad that it went to shit like that.”

Parsons said he has no bad feelings for Jones and wants to thank him for his time as a Cowboy.

“I don’t know about Jerry, but I have no bad blood,” Parsons said. “If I saw Jerry today, I would shake hands with him and say thank you for the opportunity I had to be a Cowboy.”

In the end, Parsons was glad to land with the Packers and sign his record contract extension.

“There’s only two people who know the real truth — me and Jerry Jones,” Parsons said. “I’m not mad or anything. I went to another historic organization. I got paid a historic amount. So I got really nothing to be mad about in this world.”

Cowboys

Cowboys WR George Pickens is aware that his value has increased since joining Dallas in a trade from the Steelers, noting he hasn’t spoken with anyone about a contract extension yet, but that his agent may have spoken with team owner Jerry Jones.

“I would love to,” Pickens said when asked about re-signing, via the team website. “But when you can’t control it, you kind of just hope for the best. Just the ultimate best deal when it helps everybody. If it’s the best thing for both parties, then I’m willing to do anything. But like I said, I can’t control it, so I just kind of chill.”

“No, not me personally,” Pickens replied when asked if he has spoken to Jones. “Definitely, probably my agent. He doesn’t tell me who he calls all the time, so definitely just kind of wait it out and hope for the best. I feel like, if anything, (my value) went up. But me personally, my value is just a playmaker type of guy. I feel like any team or wherever I play, I can be playing in Canada, I just want them to know that I’m definitely a playmaker.”

ESPN’s Todd Archer reported the Cowboys were scheduled to have an in-person interview with Georgia OLBs coach Chidera Uzo-Diribe on Tuesday. Matt Zenitz later reported that the team hired Uzo-Diribe.

on Tuesday. Matt Zenitz later reported that the team hired Uzo-Diribe. Per Archer, Dallas hired former Vikings DL coach Marcus Dixon as their DL coach on new DC Christian Parker’s staff.

as their DL coach on new DC staff. According to Aaron Wilson, the team also hired former Browns assistant WR coach Stephen Bravo-Brown.

Eagles

The Eagles recently hired Sean Mannion as their new offensive coordinator following his time as the Packers’ quarterbacks coach. Patriots’ veteran OC Josh McDaniels offered encouragement for Mannon, saying the new coordinator needs to establish an identity as a playcaller and figure out how to communicate his vision.

“I don’t know if there is the perfect timeline for any of that (taking on the challenge of being a play caller and a coordinator for the first time). I think when you get the opportunity, it’s probably the most important thing you have confidence in what you want to do and a way to communicate your vision for what you want it to look like. There’s a million different philosophies on how to do it well, and what’s important is can you explain to the coaches and players exactly what you are looking for. He’s been around football for a long time. He’s done it at a high level, and I’m sure he’s going to do his job really well,” McDaniels said, via EaglesWire.