NFC Notes: Payton Turner, Cowboys, Giants QB Situation, Eagles

Cowboys

The Cowboys signed DE Payton Turner as an unrestricted free agent following his four years with the Saints. Turner compared Dallas’ system under DC Matt Eberflus to what they ran in New Orleans.

“[The Cowboys] got these different types of bodies and different guys who can do a few different things. I can kind of do a little bit of everything at a high level,” Turner said, via Garrett Podell of CBS Sports. “In New Orleans, where I see the difference is … this defense with coach Eberflus is a lot about penetrating and getting vertical and then react. As opposed to New Orleans, we [were] really detailed with our technique as far as you need to hold this gap. It wasn’t so much about getting knockback, getting vertical. They both have their advantages, they’re both different. I’m excited to switch it up a little bit and get back to get off the ball and set the edge vertically and getting back to it.”

Turner’s playing style is to get off the ball quickly and “be violent.”

“Get off the ball, set the edge, and be violent,” Turner said. “Those are three things that I really enjoy doing, that I can highlight in my game with the Cowboys.”

Turner battled with injuries throughout his career, appearing in just 15 games from 2021-2023 before playing in 16 last season. He said being able to play most of 2024 was a big confidence boost.

“I feel like [the injuries] impeded my progress,” Turner said. “But stringing 16 games together more so proved to myself that I can do this. I can stay healthy. I’ve got a new routine. I’m sticking to that routine. … To start the season healthy and finish the season healthy [was] big for me, my confidence and continuity to progress as a football player. I thought that was big-time for me last year. I’m looking forward to building on that this year.”

Dianna Russini of The Athletic believes Cowboys owner Jerry Jones really likes Colorado WR/CB Travis Hunter despite the unlikelihood of them moving up to get him: “I’ve heard Jerry [Jones] really likes Travis Hunter… That’s a very Dallas Cowboy move… Just because they like him doesn’t mean they’re going to do it.”

Eagles

Ohio State OL Donovan Jackson has an official 30 visit scheduled with the Eagles. (Tony Pauline)

has an official 30 visit scheduled with the Eagles. (Tony Pauline) Former Eagles C Jason Kelce said that OL Tyler Steen is a great player, but he’s concerned about the team’s depth issues on the offensive line: “I would like to see him be a little bit more consistent. He’s very good at times and other times he’ll get a little bit out of balance or he’ll get beat. But he’s a good player and somebody I certainly am happy going into a season playing. My concern a little bit is you lose Mekhi [Becton], you lose Fred Johnson. You had the Cam [Jurgens] and Landon [Dickerson] injuries going into the Super Bowl and after that. “I want to see who is going to replace this depth issue…Who’s going to be the Tyler Steen this year if Tyler Steen is a starter and somebody needs to play? Is this a major drop off that really hurts the unit?” (Sports Radio 94 WIP)

Giants

According to Jordan Raanan, New York is trying to toe the line between competing and orchestrating a rebuild. The Giants want to find their quarterback of the future, but also don’t want to full-blown tank in 2025.

“The pursuit of Stafford and the eventual signing of both Winston and now Wilson is an admission that the Giants are trying to straddle a rebuild and compete in 2025 at the same time. Schoen all but acknowledged this several weeks back when he said the Giants were going to look for “the best player available that can help us win games in ’25.” Turns out, because of a lack of high-quality options, Wilson was the choice.” Raanan said, via ESPN.

ESPN’s Matt Miller believes that the signing of QB Russell Wilson and QB Jameis Winston won’t preclude them from drafting a quarterback early, if they believe that a long-term guy is available.

“Signing Wilson alters the Giants’ expectations in 2025, given his history as a playoff-caliber quarterback, but it shouldn’t affect the team’s draft plans next month. Wilson signed a one-year deal for what will be his age-37 season. With the No. 3 pick, the Giants are still in prime position to draft their quarterback of the future — someone such as Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders — and have him as their foundation for the 2026 season. That rookie can then spend the upcoming season learning behind Wilson and Winston,” Miller wrote.