NFC Notes: Rams, Seahawks, Vikings

Rams

Rams WR Odell Beckham Jr. said he put a lot into his decision to sign with the team

“I took a lot of time in the decision-making, and it wasn’t to build anticipation or nothing,” Beckham Jr. said, via ESPN’s Lindsay Thiry. “This is my life and I feel like I’ve been through a lot. I’m at a point in my life where I’m ready to play football, I’ve dedicated, I’ve sacrificed a lot to be here. It just happened that this felt right in my heart and in my soul.”

Beckham added his relationship with OLB Von Miller and CB Jalen Ramsey were helpful.

“It definitely played a role. You want to be where you feel loved and wanted and welcomed,” Beckham said. “I just got that feeling from Von and Jalen and all them boys, the receivers, when I got the call. It felt right in my heart and it’s something you got to go with your gut and your instinct.”

ESPN’s Adam Schefter says the Rams will not play Miller until they believe his ankle injury is fully healed. Schefter points out the Rams have a bye in Week 11, so they could opt to get Miller two full weeks of rest.

Schefter says the Rams will test Miller out before the game against the 49ers on Monday night to see if he’s able to go but the injury was worse than the Rams suspected when they traded for him.

Rams HC Sean McVay mentioned he does expect Miller to play vs. San Francisco. (Jourdan Rodrigue)

mentioned he does expect Miller to play vs. San Francisco. (Jourdan Rodrigue) McVay added he hopes C Brian Allen can play Monday night. (Rodrigue)

can play Monday night. (Rodrigue) As for Beckham, he is expected to make his Rams debut against the 49ers with a specific package of plays. He could also be used as a punt returner. (Schefter)

McVay said he feels terrible for WR Robert Woods , who tore his ACL in practice on Friday: “You’re sick for Robert. Like we kind of mentioned yesterday, he’s epitomized everything that’s right about this place.” (Doug Kyed)

, who tore his ACL in practice on Friday: “You’re sick for Robert. Like we kind of mentioned yesterday, he’s epitomized everything that’s right about this place.” (Doug Kyed) Beckham mentioned he is sad that he won’t be able to play with Woods: “Everything felt right about coming here except that moment. This is a guy who called me on the phone on Facetime and we shared words and just how excited we were to work together. And for me to be able to learn from him…I have no words for it.” (Gary Klein)

The NFL fined Rams CB Jalen Ramsey $10,300 for unsportsmanlike conduct last week. (Klein)

Seahawks

Seahawks HC Pete Carroll believes their defensive production has “taken a turn” for the better since their poor performances early in the season.

“I feel, like I’ve been saying to you guys, we’ve taken a turn,” Carroll said, via Brady Henderson of ESPN. “I like what we are doing, I like where we are, I like the mentality and all of that, so we’ve got to see if we can put some stuff together. We’ve got to get the ball away from the other team. We missed three little tipped balls that we could have had for picks, and that will be a big difference for us if we can turn that around.”

Seahawks S Jamal Adams thinks their defensive improvements have come from better communication, execution, and playing “situational football.”

“Just communicating at a high level,” Adams said. “Everybody knowing their assignment, everybody doing their job and just flying around the ball. When we’re clicking on all cylinders, everybody communicating at a high level, understanding what situation is coming, where we’re at on the field, playing situational football, that’s when we’re special.”

Seahawks S Quandre Diggs added that they are “locking into” the finer details of run- and pass-defense.

“We knew at some point we were going to lock in, we were going to figure out what was hurting us,” Diggs said. “I think we’ve kind of put that fire out on the routes that have been hurting us. … We’re stopping the run game, we’re getting pretty good at stopping the pass game. So for us, it’s just now locking into the small things, different details, knowing route combinations, what’s coming and things like that. Once we get there and we continue to improve, I think we’re going to be rolling with something.”

Vikings

Tom Pelissero reports that Vikings’ G Dakota Dozier has been released from the hospital after experiencing breathing issues due to COVID-19. Dozier is fully vaccinated and is now feeling better, according to Pelissero. has been released from the hospital after experiencing breathing issues due to COVID-19. Dozier is fully vaccinated and is now feeling better, according to Pelissero.