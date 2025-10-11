NFC Notes: Saquon Barkley, A.J. Brown, Jalen Hurts, Cowboys, Eagles

Cowboys
- Cowboys WR KaVontae Turpin (foot) doesn’t expect to play in Week 6 and feels better about playing the following week against the Commanders. (Jon Machota)
- Dallas DC Matt Eberflus revealed LB Kenneth Murray will move to full-time middle linebacker with Jack Sanborn in concussion protocol. (Ed Werder)
- Eberflus also said fifth-round LB Shemar James has earned more playing time. (Werder)
- Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said LT Tyler Guyton (concussion) is likely to play in Week 6, barring any setbacks, via Jon Machota.
- When asked about Dak Prescott‘s leadership, Jones called the quarterback “the best” he’s ever been around: “He’s the best, frankly, that I think I’ve ever been around. I think he’s the reason why we all have a chance to be optimistic about this season.” (Machota)
- Cowboys HC Brian Schottenheimer said OL Tyler Smith (knee) and Guyton are trending toward playing in Week 6: “They’re doing the right things to have an opportunity.” (Todd Archer)
Eagles RB Saquon Barkley commented on the team’s offense being labeled as predictable.
“Last year, do you think we were predictable? Everybody knew we were running the ball,” Barkley said. “We still got it off. I also think we got to get back to the attitude, the mindset of, not really giving a f—k what people are trying to do. That’s something that I’m definitely looking for.”
Eagles QB Jalen Hurts and RB Saquon Barkley said they met with WR A.J. Brown, which he disputed, saying he didn’t recall any meeting with his teammates.
“I don’t recall a meeting,” Brown said. “I don’t know what you’re talking about. Talk to them…I don’t recall. I don’t recall.”
“We’re still trying to find our identity,” Brown added. “We’ve just got to come out here and do our job.”
