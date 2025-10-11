NFC Notes: Saquon Barkley, A.J. Brown, Jalen Hurts, Cowboys, Eagles

Cowboys

Eagles RB Saquon Barkley commented on the team’s offense being labeled as predictable.

“Last year, do you think we were predictable? Everybody knew we were running the ball,” Barkley said. “We still got it off. I also think we got to get back to the attitude, the mindset of, not really giving a f—k what people are trying to do. That’s something that I’m definitely looking for.”

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts and RB Saquon Barkley said they met with WR A.J. Brown, which he disputed, saying he didn’t recall any meeting with his teammates.

“I don’t recall a meeting,” Brown said. “I don’t know what you’re talking about. Talk to them…I don’t recall. I don’t recall.”

“We’re still trying to find our identity,” Brown added. “We’ve just got to come out here and do our job.”