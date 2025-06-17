NFC Notes: Saquon Barkley, Jaxson Dart, Commanders, Eagles, Cowboys

Commanders

Commanders third-round OL Brandon Coleman isn’t locked into a position yet as he’s taken reps at guard and tackle. He has no issues with where they decide to play him after making starts all over in college.

“I don’t really care where I play,” Coleman said, via Zach Selby of the team’s website. “Wherever they keep me is where I’ll work into.”

Washington HC Dan Quinn cited his versatility in college as why they thought he was able to handle a move inside in the offseason workouts.

“Because he had good versatility coming out of TCU…he was ready to begin that process early,” Quinn said. “It started prior to him even getting to the offseason program in his training, working on different sets to do that.”

Eagles

Eagles RB Saquon Barkley mentioned Hall of Fame RB Barry Sanders and said that he would also consider retiring “out of nowhere” in the next two to four years, which prompted a response from HC Nick Sirianni.

“Yeah, I guess anybody could do that, right? I just know he’s got a lot of good football left in him,” Sirianni said. “Again, I have interactions with these guys every single day and I’m excited that he’s on our football team and he’ll be on our football team for the 2025 season and I really don’t let myself get wrapped up into anything else beyond that, except for the day that we’re in and trying to get ready for this practice and obviously handle all those things as they come. Yeah, as long as I’m the head coach here, I’d always want to Saquon Barkley on this football team. Obviously, it means a lot to this football team and as a player and as a teammate.”

Giants

Giants first-round QB Jaxson Dart said that he’s excited to sit and learn behind guys that have a ton of NFL experience ahead of him.

“I think that when you come into a situation like this, first of all, I’m in a super special position to be able to learn from guys like Russ (Wilson), Jameis (Winston), and Tommy (DeVito), guys who have competed at the highest level,” Dart said, via Giants Wire. “Russ winning the Super Bowl, and, you know, to kind of pick their brains each and every day has been awesome for me, especially for how young I am. But I think that my focus right now is to try to develop each and every day and do whatever I can to make the team better, and I just want to win. I can’t stand losing, and I’m gonna do whatever it takes, to not let that happen. So whatever my role is, I’m gonna play the best way that I can.”