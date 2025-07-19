NFC Notes: Terry McLaurin Contract, Micah Parsons Contract, Commanders, Cowboys, Giants

Commanders

Commanders WR Terry McLaurin said he’s frustrated by the lack of contract extension talks with the team.

“It’s obviously the compensation, but it’s kind of like the confusion,” McLaurin said, via ESPN. “All year you feel like you’re a part of something. You earned the right to be a captain. When you have that type of production, when you know how people value you and see you have told you to your face and then you see how it’s progressing until this point, that’s very disappointing. I’m just trying to get some clarity. Shoot it to me straight.”

McLaurin believes that he still has a lot left to give and dismissed the fact that he doesn’t have a lot of tread left on his tires.

“I’m not dismissing [age] completely,” he said. “There are data points to support that, but how come it’s not OK to say this may be a different case and based on what he’s proven, showing no signs of deterioration, I feel that should be acknowledged as well.”

McLaurin has the support of QB Jayden Daniels, as the two have grown fond of each other in the past year.

“We’ve had a lot of great conversations, and I’ll keep the specifics between us. It’s great to have his support and to know he has my back and see how we’ve grown in our relationship,” McLaurin said. “I truly believe we need each other.”

Ian Rapoport reports that new Commanders Von Miller is signing a one-year, $6.1 million deal with a chance to make $10.5 million in incentives. EDGEis signing a one-year, $6.1 million deal with a chance to make $10.5 million in incentives.

Cowboys

Cowboys LB Micah Parsons appeared on WWE legend The Undertaker’s Six Feet Under podcast, and when asked about his contract, Parsons said he had hoped to get a deal done sooner and that any delay in doing so is the fault of the team.

“We obviously wanted to get done early,” Parsons told The Deadman, while wearing a giant Cowboys hat. “We want that relief off our backs. But, obviously, ownership is always gonna make it drag out, make it more complicated than it has to be. Lack of communication and that standpoint, but, you know, I just always say, God has me this far, he ain’t done with me yet, so, you know, I just just keep working, keep going, and then when it comes, I’m gonna be ready. But, you know, ain’t gonna be no drop off.”

“We wanted to do the contract last year,” Parsons added. “They were just kind of like, ‘We want to do Dak and CeeDee.’ Then you go out there and perform again and, you know, you would think, like, alright, we’ll get it done early. We know there’s some guys that’s about to get ready to get repaid, like Myles [Garrett], you know, Max [Crosby] is gone. So you’d think like, hey, let’s get ahead of that, you know what I mean?”

Giants

Giants TE Theo Johnson was getting into his stride before he missed the final five games of his rookie season due to a foot injury that required surgery.

“I felt it coming on the more comfortable I got,” Johnson said on the Giants Huddle podcast. “Just feeling what it’s like to be in my groove, like now having an idea, like I’ve got this many games under my belt, this is what it’s gotta look like. Just as it was like, man, I could really finish on a high note this year, the injury happened, which was super discouraging. But encouraging at the same time, because it was like, now I know I’m going to have a full offseason to kind of prepare and figure things out. I definitely felt like I was catching on at the right time. Unfortunately, the injury kind of put a hold on that.” “The big thing for me this year is I want to play 17 games,” Johnson added. “That’s the number one priority. I’ve been taking my recovery and my health, what I’m putting in my body and everything, more serious than I ever have. I think that’s the biggest goal for me is prioritizing my health and wellness and making sure that I’m available and consistent throughout 17 games. I think there’s a good opportunity for me to do a lot more in the option game this year. Different things on third downs. All the stuff as a tight end, you get super excited about, the different concepts and things that really complement my skill set and play style. I think it’s gonna be a good mixture of running seams and stuff but working in more intermediate option-type routes, as well.”