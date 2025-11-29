NFC Notes: Terry McLaurin, George Pickens, Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles

Commanders
Commanders WR Terry McLaurin is set to make his return from a quad injury in this week after only suiting up in one game since Week 3. While he didn’t think his first return was rushed, McLaurin admitted he feels better this time than he did in Week 8.
“I plan to play as much as I can and as much as they’ll allow me to,” McLaurin said, via ESPN’s John Keim. “It’s really encouraging to hear from my teammates and coaches that they don’t feel like I’ve missed a step. I just have a confidence about myself.”
“I feel like my acceleration is there, just kind of like that next gear that I have, and I’m just not really thinking about it at all. I definitely feel better this time around, and the ramp-up process has been really good.”
Cowboys
- Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said he expects CB Trevon Diggs to return from injured reserve for Week 14 against the Lions: “He wanted to be on the field last night, but he’ll be on the field in Detroit, in my view, barring the unexpected.” (Todd Archer)
- Dianna Russini reports that the team will look to extend WR George Pickens this offseason and adds that there will be no drama brewing regarding the potential contract.
- The Steelers’ wide receivers group has combined for 1,082 yards, which is slightly more than Pickens, who sits at 1,054.
Eagles
Eagles HC Nick Sirianni was asked if the team would go back to the drawing board and change their offensive playcaller after losing to the Bears on Friday and dropping to 8-4 on the season.
“We’re not changing the playcaller,” Sirianni told Tim McManus of ESPN. “But we will evaluate everything. It’s never just about one person. You win as a team, you lose as a team, and you try to evaluate everything, win, lose or draw, and get better from it.”
