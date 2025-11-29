NFC Notes: Terry McLaurin, George Pickens, Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles

Commanders

Commanders WR Terry McLaurin is set to make his return from a quad injury in this week after only suiting up in one game since Week 3. While he didn’t think his first return was rushed, McLaurin admitted he feels better this time than he did in Week 8.

“I plan to play as much as I can and as much as they’ll allow me to,” McLaurin said, via ESPN’s John Keim. “It’s really encouraging to hear from my teammates and coaches that they don’t feel like I’ve missed a step. I just have a confidence about myself.”

“I feel like my acceleration is there, just kind of like that next gear that I have, and I’m just not really thinking about it at all. I definitely feel better this time around, and the ramp-up process has been really good.”