NFC Notes: Todd Bowles, Bryce Young, Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers

Buccaneers

Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles has told the team to understand they move an incredibly difficult schedule in 2024, including both Super Bowl and Conference Championship teams

“Just the understanding of what we have ahead of us,” said Bowles, via the team’s site. “We play both Super Bowl teams, we play everybody that was in the championship game, plus the division itself and some other teams. We’re going to have a hell of a schedule. We know how hot it’s going to be in summer, [so] it’s really just coming back in shape, ready to compete. There’s a lot of things that can happen between here and next month – don’t be that guy getting in trouble.”

Regarding Tampa Bay’s offensive line, Bowles thinks they still need to build chemistry but praised OL coach Kevin Carberry and assistant OL coach Brian Picucci.

“Between the new guys and the new system, [there’s] a lot of chemistry that has to go on there. I think ‘Carbs’ (Kevin Carberry) and [Brian] Picucci are doing a great job of getting those guys prepared and working with each other. You really see the talent once the pads come on – you can’t tell too much in t-shirts and shorts, but they’re working well together right now.”

Falcons

Falcons WRs coach Ike Hilliard said the speed of their offense improved this offseason with Kirk Cousins running things.

“Getting faster for a quarterback that’s seen it all, it’s a really cool situation to have because we’d like to dictate what goes on in a stadium on a weekly basis,” Hilliard said, via Terrin Wack of the team’s site. “The faster we can play, the more efficient we can play, hopefully the more points we have.”

Falcons WR Drake London reiterated their style of play is “really, really fast.”

“It’s just the type of play style we’re trying to play,” London said. “It’s really, really fast. You got to be in condition. I think that speed is a killer in this game. If you have it, you can win a lot of things.”

Falcons’ rookie WR Casey Washington said their position group has a lot of speed and he wants to show his ability to pick up yards after the catch.

“We got guys that can run,” Washington said. “Most importantly, we can’t run without the ball. For me, it’s making sure – for one – I’m getting into that playbook and cleaning those things up but (also) catching the ball and running after the catch and just practicing with the same intensity that I plan to play with.”

Panthers

Panthers HC Dave Canales said QB Bryce Young exudes confidence as a leader, even if he’s not extremely vocal.

“Bryce is very much comfortable with being a leader,” Canales said, via CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones. “But he also understands that there’s a level of respect gained by working and performing to the highest of your standards. He was not satisfied with his performance last year. He knows he’s got work to do. So he’s not going to try to take this vocal role because that’s not what he does. But he will call the offense up after different practices and just capture moments where we look good, where we are moving. Or if there was a day where it was like clunky and we’re not lining up properly, he has no problem saying, ‘Guys, our standard is higher than this.’ And it’s a very clear message. I think he’s very tactful in finding those little situations, and I can tell he’s really comfortable with that role, really.”

Young is ready to leave his rookie season behind him and move forward with a rejuvenated offense.

“I’m big on controlling what I can control and making sure that that’s what’s focusing,” Young says. “Whatever happened the past year — the good, the bad, whatever. It’s not something that I can control. It’s not something that holds sway over what we’re doing anymore. So I think the more energy you put on stuff that doesn’t have any effect on what we’re trying to be. You can take away from the goal in itself.”

Canales added that he doesn’t see any negative effects from last season carrying over in to Young’s game now.

“I haven’t seen [last year] really impact him,” Canales said. “And I think the more that everybody gets to know Bryce, the more you’re going to see the guy’s really composed. He’s got the same effect on his face. When I watched him at Alabama for all those years, whether it was one of their early games where they’re running somebody out of a stadium or whether it was a game late in the year, he’s got the same effect in those moments. He’s the same way when it comes about his work. So I know that there’s a there’s going to be a measure of him just feeling certain games out. But he’s a guy that has been the best player in high school. The best player in college. So he expects to be the best player again.“