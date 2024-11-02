NFC Notes: Trevon Diggs, Terry McLaurin, Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles

Commanders

Commanders WR Terry McLaurin said he’s having the most fun of his professional career as the team eyes a playoff bid.

“I’m having the time of my career,” McLaurin said, via Commanders Wire. “I’m having a lot of fun. The cameras catch me a lot, just being in the moment and being able to let loose, like going into each and every week. Believing in the guys we have in this locker room and the way we’re coming out with some of these games, we don’t really know how it’s going to show up. But all the training we put in since the offseason started is really starting to show up in different ways. So, when you’re doing that, and you’re doing it with a group of guys you really love going to work with, it makes it really fun. And when you’re making plays, too, and helping your team win, that’s always the cherry on top.”

Cowboys

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on DE Micah Parsons and CB DaRon Bland ‘s injuries: “The fact that they’re not practicing is always an indication that you got a question. You still need to leave it open because we’re a long way from Sunday. But we’re getting closer.” (Todd Archer)

on DE and CB ‘s injuries: “The fact that they’re not practicing is always an indication that you got a question. You still need to leave it open because we’re a long way from Sunday. But we’re getting closer.” (Todd Archer) Jones also announced CB Trevon Diggs has a “tear in his calf.” and he isn’t sure if Diggs will be available in Week 9. (Jon Machota)

has a “tear in his calf.” and he isn’t sure if Diggs will be available in Week 9. (Jon Machota) Dallas HC Mike McCarthy called Diggs a game-time decision: “There are specific drills we’ll need to him to do tomorrow, but he was much better today than we could’ve anticipated. He’s doing everything he can to try to get ready for Sunday.” (Archer)

Eagles

Eagles WR Jahan Dotson is staying patient despite his lack of targets after being traded from Washington.

“A younger me, I would say 100%,” Dotson said, via Eagles Wire. “But me now, especially with the people I have in my corner, just me always trying to mentally challenge myself to be better and better and better, I feel like I’m in a very good head space where that doesn’t bother me. A younger me, that would have bothered me. I would have been mad. But it’s bigger than me at the end of the day. I’m all about team, team, team. And whatever I can do to help this team win football games, I’m going to do. Whether that be 0 targets, whether that be 15 targets, whether that be the game-winning block, whether that be two plays. I’m going to try to do it to the best of my ability to help this team win.”