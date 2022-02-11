NFC Notes: Trey Lance, 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers

49ers QB Trey Lance said he’ll be ready to take over as the team’s starter if called upon.

“I’m going to be ready to go Week 1, without a doubt,” Lance said, via 49ers Web Zone. “I’m super excited for the opportunity. I feel like I learned a lot. I’ll continue to learn. But yeah, excited to get it going again.”

Lance is using the team’s loss in the NFC Championship game to fuel him this offseason to take his game to the next level.

“Walking off the field after the NFC Championship Game is hard,” Lance shared. “The guys in our quarterback room, the guys on our team, we’ve got a special team and a real close-knit group of guys. It was hard, definitely, but it just made me more hungry.”

Lance said he learned a lot from QB Jimmy Garoppolo and felt comfortable with his transition from North Dakota State to the NFL.

“It’s definitely a new game, similar to the transition from high school to college, but I knew that coming in,” Lance responded. “It was an awesome year. It obviously didn’t end the way we wanted it to, but I obviously got to play a little bit, started two games, and learned from Jimmy, who I think was an awesome person for me to learn from on and off the field.”

Lance said while he did learn a lot from Garoppolo, there’s no substitution for in-game reps.

“I think there’s nothing like reps, real live reps,” Lance said. “Game reps, even practice reps. I think every rep I get, every throw I make, you definitely learn from it. But our coaching staff, and Jimmy, did an awesome job, I thought, throughout the year of finding different ways to implement me in[to games] early in the year, especially. And throughout the year, just finding ways for me to learn from Jimmy. His playing style obviously being a little bit different than mine, I think that benefitted me a lot also.”

Lance emphasized that if the team does in fact decide to move on from Garoppolo this offseason, he deserves to go to a situation where he has the opportunity to compete and win.

“I know, whatever the situation is, if Jimmy does leave, I know they’re going to do everything in their power, his people, as well as our organization, to make sure he ends up in a good spot,” Lance commented. “He deserves to be in a good spot.”

Seahawks

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer writes his sense regarding Seahawks QB Russell Wilson is the situation in Seattle “remains in flux” and Wilson is “open to exploring his options.”

is the situation in Seattle “remains in flux” and Wilson is “open to exploring his options.” Breer mentions Seahawks owner Jody Allen is the X-factor in this situation as he’s heard Allen is for keeping Wilson in Seattle.

is the X-factor in this situation as he’s heard Allen is for keeping Wilson in Seattle. What asked what he thinks happens with Wilson this offseason, Breer says his guess is he’ll eventually be traded and mentions that the Eagles as a team that could make sense if Seattle goes this route.

Rams

Rams QB Matthew Stafford said Odell Beckham Jr. has done “a great job” filling into WR Robert Woods‘ role.

“We didn’t know we were going to lose Robert like that,” Stafford said, via ProFootballTalk. “It was such an unfortunate event for a special player for our team, a guy who meant so much to us. But I thought Odell did a great job of stepping in. His role was different than Rob’s was, but he’s embraced that role, he’s grown in that role. What we asked him to do, to come in and learn as much as he’s learned in half a season basically, and come out here and execute and still play at a high level. A lot of times, whether it’s receiver or any other position you step in and your’e still thinking and learning. Sometimes the physical parts of the game drop off because you’re thinking. He’s done a wonderful job of being able to lock in on his role in our offense and go play fast. So nothing but love for OB. He’s done a wonderful job and really helped us out.”

As for Rams RB Cam Akers, Stafford mentioned that the running back told his teammates that he’d return from his Achilles injury for the playoffs.

“I remember him telling me, ‘You guys make it to the playoffs and I’ll be back,'” Stafford said, via NFL.com. “I just thought to myself, what a great mindset to have. There’s no chance in hell he’s going to be back helping us out.”

Akers feels fortunate to be suiting up for Super Bowl 56.

“I could have been very well not playing in it,” Akers said. “So I just feel so blessed to be able to be here physically and be able to contribute. Not many people would even be dressing out or even be on the sideline. So I just feel blessed and highly favored.”

Rams brought in left-footed P James Smith for a workout. Bengals P Kevin Huber is also left-footed, so the team was likely looking to get some extra preparation for the Super Bowl. (Field Yates)