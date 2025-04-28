NFC Notes: Tyler Booker, Jihaad Campbell, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones joked that adding G Tyler Booker to the offensive line could help the team begin using the tush push in order to compete with the Eagles.

“Put him in there with that big Beebe and put him in with Tyler, and we might be able to tush push,” Jones said, via Pro Football Talk.

The Cowboys signed DB Alijah Clark to a contract worth $259,000 (Aaron Wilson).

Eagles

Eagles GM Howie Roseman says Alabama LB Jihaad Campbell, who was born and raised in the Philadelphia area, was an elite prospect and the team would have planned to trade up to select him even higher if a situation presented itself.

“We picked Jihaad Campbell, we made a small trade up just to ensure we could get him. There were a lot of trades in the 20s and we wanted to make sure someone didn’t jump ahead of us. Excited to have him, really excited to have him. Wasn’t really something we anticipated,” Roseman said, via Pro Football Talk. “This was a really easy pick. Really explosive player, he can play inside, he can be an edge rusher, just really feel fortunate to bring him home back to Philly. This was a Top 10 player on our board. We do not have any long-term concerns with his health. We look at the draft as a long-term opportunity for our team. We have a lot of confidence that this guy is going to be here and play at a really high level for a long time, and so when you’re in a draft and you’re picking at the end of the first round, you have an opportunity to get a Top 10 player on your board, a guy who can get to the quarterback, a guy who can affect the passing game, for us it was a no-brainer.”

Giants

Giants HC Brian Daboll dodged a question regarding a meeting that he had with QB Shedeur Sanders, which reportedly did not go well.

“Yeah, I’d say we had good meetings with all the guys that came in here [for] visits,” Daboll said. “Quarterback meetings were productive. And, you know. we’re happy with Jaxson [Dart].”

“Shedeur didn’t have a great interview with Brian Daboll in a private visit. An install package came in. Preparation wasn’t there for it. [He] got called out on it. Didn’t like that. Brian didn’t appreciate him not liking it,” said Todd McShay.