NFC Trade Rumors: Jerry Jones, Russell Wilson, 49ers, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

49ers
- Despite trading for one defensive lineman already, CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones thinks the 49ers might be open to further additions after losing first-round DE Mykel Williams to a torn ACL.
- FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer says the 49ers have been one of the more aggressive teams exploring options today, among others.
Cowboys
- FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer says the Cowboys have been one of the more aggressive teams exploring options today, among others. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has hinted that more deals could be coming after trading for Bengals LB Logan Wilson.
- In a radio interview this morning, Jones said he’d been on the phone talking deals since 5 am: “It’s going pretty fast and furious.” (Jon Machota)
- Regarding the chances that more deals get done, Jones added: “I don’t want to go there. Where I am makes a difference to some other people.”
Eagles
- FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer says the Eagles, as always, have been one of the more aggressive teams exploring options today, among others.
Giants
- According to CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones, the Giants are open to trading OL Evan Neal and WR Jalin Hyatt, though he notes it doesn’t sound like they’re planning to just give Neal away at the moment despite his lack of action this year.
- Jones says Giants QB Russell Wilson has drawn minimal trade interest to date.
