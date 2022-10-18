NFC Trade Rumors: William Jackson, Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Commanders
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler says the Commanders are motivated to resolve the situation with CB William Jackson fairly soon and not let it linger. Both sides believe a trade would be best, although Jackson hasn’t officially requested one yet.
- Fowler adds there are some complications, as Jackson legitimately has a lower back injury. He could potentially play through it but it’s also up to him, and Washington is considering whether or not to place him on injured reserve.
- Fowler doesn’t even mention Jackson’s salary. He was due $10 million in 2022 and that will be a significant impediment for an acquiring team.
- As far as teams who could be interested, Fowler says the Broncos, Cardinals and Steelers are among the teams thin at cornerback right now.
Cowboys
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler mentions the Cowboys are willing to part with some of their depth players on defense ahead of the trade deadline, specifically DE Tarell Basham.
Eagles
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler doesn’t have anything specific on the Eagles, but he notes Eagles GM Howie Roseman is always lurking and he has both extra draft picks in 2023 and coveted offensive line depth to make a move if he wants.
Giants
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler says other executives still wouldn’t be surprised to see the Giants make a trade involving a receiver, specifically WR Darius Slayton who has drawn interest from the Saints specifically in the past. He points out they restructured his deal to lower his salary to the minimum which makes him more tradable.
- Fowler adds other teams are monitoring WR Kadarius Toney, but more out of curiosity than anything, as he’s obviously talented but has barely played due to nagging hamstring injuries.
- There’s a zero chance the Giants trade WR Kenny Golladay, per Fowler.
