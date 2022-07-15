NFL Notes: Le’Veon Bell, Shrine Bowl, Deshaun Watson

Le’Veon Bell

Le’Veon Bell released a statement on Instagram regarding his decision to end his NFL career in order to focus on boxing.

“I’m excited for this next chapter of my life, my journey to be the BEST at what I do … The NFL has done great things for me, & I truly appreciated every single year of my NFL journey … obviously, I (we, whoever) wish things would’ve played out differently in 2018, like if I legit had a time machine to go back to 2018, that would be soo litttt for soo many reasons but I don’t … all I can do, all WE can do is keep moving forward with life… & life has taught me a lot of valuable lessons & formed me into the person i am today … I had moments in the last 6-7 years or so where it felt as if I was on top of the world, I could do no wrong, & I loved every minute of it…it’s also been moments where I felt alone, betrayed, disrespected, or used…it definitely didn’t make me feel the best but I never blinked…i’ve managed to embrace ALL of it, and use it as motivation to prove TO MYSELF I’m gonna be the BEST as I shift my focus solely to my new sport, boxing! I’ve been blessed & fortunate enough to make a lot of money playin the game of football, & I couldn’t be more thankful for being able to provide for my family & close ones & form relationships with other coaches & other great athletes all across the league … but clout? money? thats not what this is about & that’s just what I want people to understand … it’s not about the money for me, it’s about proving to MYSELF & showing the world that I’m not done yet … I appreciate everyone who decides to support my journey, y’all the reason I keep goin! I appreciate everyone who doesn’t, I use it as fuel & motivation but regardless it’s time for me to move on with my next chapter of life & I’m super excited about it … & it’s starts July 30th, at krypto.com arena vs Adrian Peterson … grab ya tickets or tune in, and prepare for me to put on a SHOW.”

Shrine Bowl

The NFL offered three recommendations to change how the coaching staff is assigned to the Senior Bowl and Shrine Bowl, based on a rotation. (Ian Rapoport)

In 2023, the Shrine Bowl will have two NFL coaching staffs based on the draft position and the Senior Bowl will have their staff nominated. In 2024, the rotation will switch giving the Senior Bowl the NFL staff and the Shrine Bowl the nominated staff.

The nominated coaching staffs will now have 30 coaches instead of 26 and the teams will be required to nominate their designated minority offensive assistant.

Deshaun Watson

Regarding the news that the Texans reached settlements with 30 lawsuits against the organization for various degrees of sexual misconduct by Deshaun Watson, the quarterback’s attorney, Rusty Hardin, mentioned that Houston’s situation has “no significant” to Watson’s cases.

“What the Texans decided to do in their own self-interest is between them and Mr. Buzbee. It has no significance to Deshaun’s cases at all,” Hardin said, per Aaron Wilson.