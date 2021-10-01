NFL Transactions: Friday 10/1

By
Nate Bouda
-

Bengals

Browns

Chargers

Dolphins

Lions

Patriots

Texans

Titans

Washington

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply