NFL Transactions: Friday 10/1

Bengals
- Bengals activated practice squad OL Keaton Sutherland from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
Browns
- Browns placed WR Ja’Marcus Bradley on the practice squad injured list. (NFLTR)
Chargers
- Chargers signed DL Joe Gaziano to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Dolphins
- Dolphins placed OL Michael Deiter on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Lions
- Lions claimed DL Eric Banks off of waivers from the Chargers. (NFLTR)
Patriots
- Patriots placed RB James White on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Texans
- Texans placed LB Zach Cunninghan and DL Ross Blacklock on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
Titans
- Titans signed OLB Sharif Finch and DL Woodrow Hamilton to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Titans place DL Larrell Murchison on injured reserve.
Washington
- Washington activated WR Curtis Samuel from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
