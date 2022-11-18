NFL Transactions: Friday 11/18

Eagles
- Eagles signed DT Ndamukong Suh. (NFLTR)
Jets
- Jets signed OL Laurent Duvernay-Tardif to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Jets released OL Myron Cunningham from their practice squad.
Lions
- Lions placed WR Trinity Benson on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Patriots
- Patriots signed C Kody Russey to their active roster.
- Patriots placed DT Christian Barmore on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Rams
- Rams signed OT Zachary Thomas off of the Bears’ practice squad. (NFLTR)
Texans
- Texans released DB Thakarius Keyes from their practice squad. (NFLTR)
