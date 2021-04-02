NFL Transactions: Friday 4/2

Bills
- Bills signed OL Jamil Douglas. (NFLTR)
Chiefs
- Chiefs signed FB Michael Burton. (NFLTR)
Dolphins
- Dolphins signed DT John Jenkins. (NFLTR)
Jaguars
- Jaguars signed LB Damien Wilson. (NFLTR)
Packers
- Packers re-signed DB Will Redmond. (NFLTR)
Ravens
- Ravens re-signed LB L.J. Fort. (NFLTR)
- Ravens signed WR Sammy Watkins. (NFLTR)
Washington
- Washington signed WR DeAndre Carter. (NFLTR)
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!