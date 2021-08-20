NFL Transactions: Friday 8/20

Nate Bouda
Bears

  • Bears waived WR Thomas Ives from injured reserve with an injury settlement. (NFLTR)

Browns

Cardinals

Chargers

Cowboys

Dolphins

  • Dolphins activated LB Sam Eguavoen from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
  • Dolphins waived CB Terrell Bonds.

Falcons

Jets

Packers

  • Packers signed WR Damon Hazelton. (NFLTR)
  • Packers waived CB Dominique Martin.
  • Packers waived Bailey Gaither from the retired list. (NFLTR)

Saints

Texans

Titans

  • Titans released S Tedric Thompson and G Adam Coon from injured reserve with injury settlements. (NFLTR)

