NFL Transactions: Friday 8/20

Bears
- Bears waived WR Thomas Ives from injured reserve with an injury settlement. (NFLTR)
Browns
- Browns re-signed LB Willie Harvey and LB Montrel Meander. (NFLTR)
- Browns waived RB Corey Taylor and WR JoJo Ward.
- Browns waived CB Kiondre Thomas from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Cardinals
- Cardinals claimed DB Luq Barcoo off waivers from the Jaguars. (NFLTR)
Chargers
- Chargers placed S Nasir Adderley and CB Ryan Smith on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Chargers re-signed WR Michael Bandy.
Cowboys
- Cowboys P Hunter Niswander reverted to injured reserve.
Dolphins
- Dolphins activated LB Sam Eguavoen from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Dolphins waived CB Terrell Bonds.
Falcons
- Falcons signed TE David Wells. (NFLTR)
- Falcons placed TE Ryan Becker on injured reserve.
Jets
- Jets re-signed S Bennett Jackson. (NFLTR)
- Jets placed S Zane Lewis on injured reserve.
Packers
- Packers signed WR Damon Hazelton. (NFLTR)
- Packers waived CB Dominique Martin.
- Packers waived Bailey Gaither from the retired list. (NFLTR)
Saints
- Saints waived TE Josh Pederson. (NFLTR)
- Saints waived G Michael Brown from injured reserve with an injury settlement.
Texans
-
Texans released DT Brandon Dunn. (NFLTR)
Titans
- Titans released S Tedric Thompson and G Adam Coon from injured reserve with injury settlements. (NFLTR)
