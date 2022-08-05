NFL Transactions: Friday 8/5

By
Nate Bouda
-

49ers

  • 49ers waived WR Taysir Mack.

Bears

Browns

  • Browns signed CB Lavert Hill.
  • Browns waived CB Reggie Robinson with an injury designation.

Chiefs

Commanders

  • Commanders placed LB Tre Walker on the retired list. 

Cowboys

Dolphins

Eagles

Giants

Rams

  • Rams TE Kyle Markway reverted to the injured reserve list after clearing waivers.

Saints

  • Saints signed LB Kiko Alonso. (NFLTR)
  • Saints placed DB Smoke Monday on injured reserve.

Seahawks

  • Seahawks signed LB Joel Dublanko.
  • Seahawks waived TE Jake Hausmann. (NFLTR)

Titans

