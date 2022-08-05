NFL Transactions: Friday 8/5

49ers
- 49ers waived WR Taysir Mack.
Bears
- Bears signed DB Davontae Harris. (NFLTR)
- Bears signed DL Trevon Coley.
- Bears waived DT Auzoyah Alufohai and S Jon Alexander.
Browns
- Browns signed CB Lavert Hill.
- Browns waived CB Reggie Robinson with an injury designation.
Chiefs
- Chiefs waived DT Cortez Broughton from the PUP list with a settlement.
Commanders
- Commanders placed LB Tre Walker on the retired list.
Cowboys
- Cowboys placed LB Anthony Barr on the PUP list. (NFLTR)
Dolphins
- Dolphins signed P Sterling Hofrichter. (NFLTR)
- Dolphins waived P Tommy Heatherly.
Eagles
- Eagles placed TE Jaeden Graham on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Giants
- Giants signed OT Will Holden. (NFLTR)
- Giants waived DE Niko Lalos.
Rams
- Rams TE Kyle Markway reverted to the injured reserve list after clearing waivers.
Saints
- Saints signed LB Kiko Alonso. (NFLTR)
- Saints placed DB Smoke Monday on injured reserve.
Seahawks
- Seahawks signed LB Joel Dublanko.
- Seahawks waived TE Jake Hausmann. (NFLTR)
Titans
- Titans waived DB Chris Williamson from injured reserve with a settlement.
