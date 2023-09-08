NFL Transactions: Friday 9/8

By
Nate Bouda
-

49ers

Bengals

Colts

  • Colts signed LS Luke Rhodes to a four-year, $6.465M extension. (NFLTR)
  • Colts waived LB JoJo Domann from injured reserve with a settlement.

Commanders

Eagles

  • Eagles signed WR Joseph Ngata and TE Brady Russell to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
  • Eagles released LB Kyron Johnson and DB Tiawan Mullen from their practice squad.

Falcons

Giants

Jaguars

Panthers

Patriots

Raiders

Rams

Vikings

