NFL Transactions: Friday 9/8

49ers
- 49ers released LB Austin Bryant. (NFLTR)
Bengals
- Bengals signed Joe Burrow to a five-year, $275M extension. (NFLTR)
Colts
- Colts signed LS Luke Rhodes to a four-year, $6.465M extension. (NFLTR)
- Colts waived LB JoJo Domann from injured reserve with a settlement.
Commanders
- Commanders signed DE William Bradley-King to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Commanders placed WR Dax Milne on injured reserve.
Eagles
- Eagles signed WR Joseph Ngata and TE Brady Russell to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Eagles released LB Kyron Johnson and DB Tiawan Mullen from their practice squad.
Falcons
- Falcons released DB Cornell Armstrong from injured reserve with a settlement. (NFLTR)
Giants
- Giants signed K Graham Gano to a three-year extension. (NFLTR)
Jaguars
- Jaguars released OT Josh Wells from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Panthers
- Panthers promoted LB Chandler Wooten to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Patriots
- Patriots released OT Conor McDermott from injured reserve with a settlement. (NFLTR)
Raiders
- Raiders placed CB Brandon Facyson on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Rams
- Rams waived DB Shaun Jolly from injured reserve with a settlement. (NFLTR)
Vikings
- Vikings released RB Myles Gaskin. (NFLTR)
