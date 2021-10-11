NFL Transactions: Monday 10/11

49ers
- 49ers released CB Buster Skrine. (NFLTR)
- 49ers activated DB Davontae Harris from injured reserve
Bengals
- Bengals placed G Jackson Carman and RB Samaje Perine on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Bengals placed LB Jordan Evans on injured reserve.
Colts
- Colts signed QB Brett Hundley to their active roster.
- Colts released DT Antwaun Woods. (NFLTR)
- Colts elevated S Ibraheim Campbell and DE Kameron Cline. (NFLTR)
Eagles
- Eagles released WR Travis Fulgham and TE Nick Eubanks from their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Eagles signed LB Christian Elliss and TE Noah Togiai to their practice squad.
Jaguars
- Jaguars released RB Wendell Smallwood, WR Devin Smith, and OT Austen Pleasants from their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Panthers
- Panthers released RB Rodney Smith from their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Ravens
- Ravens activated WR Miles Boykin from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Ravens elevated DB Jordan Richards and T Andre Smith to their active roster.
Seahawks
- Seahawks activated TE Gerald Everett from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
