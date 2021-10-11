NFL Transactions: Monday 10/11

By
Nate Bouda
-

49ers

Bengals

Colts

Eagles

  • Eagles released WR Travis Fulgham and TE Nick Eubanks from their practice squad. (NFLTR)
  • Eagles signed LB Christian Elliss and TE Noah Togiai to their practice squad. 

Jaguars

Panthers

Ravens

Seahawks

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply