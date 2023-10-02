NFL Transactions: Monday 10/2

By
Nate Bouda
-

Bears

Bengals

  • Bengals released QB Reid Sinnett from their practice squad. (NFLTR)

Cardinals

Lions

Raiders

  • Raiders signed TE Noah Togiai to their practice squad.

Saints

Seahawks

Steelers

Texans

Titans

Vikings

  • Vikings waived DL Junior Aho

