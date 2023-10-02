NFL Transactions: Monday 10/2

Bears
- Bears designated OL Teven Jenkins to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Bengals
- Bengals released QB Reid Sinnett from their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Cardinals
- Cardinals waived DB Kris Boyd, DB Christian Matthew and OL Ilm Manning. (NFLTR)
- Cardinals released DL Jacob Slade from their practice squad.
Lions
- Lions signed WR Trey Quinn to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Lions designated LB Julian Okwara to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Raiders
- Raiders signed TE Noah Togiai to their practice squad.
Saints
- Saints released LB Terrell Lewis from their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Seahawks
- Seahawks elevated WR Cody Thompson and CB Lance Boykin to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Steelers
- Steelers waived WR Dez Fitzpatrick. (NFLTR)
Texans
- Texans waived P Ty Zentner.
Titans
- Titans designated WR Kyle Phillips to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Titans waived WR Mason Kinsey and OL Xavier Newman.
Vikings
- Vikings waived DL Junior Aho.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!