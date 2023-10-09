NFL Transactions: Monday 10/9

By
Nate Bouda
-

Bears

Cardinals

Chargers

Commanders

Falcons

  • Falcons released WR Penny Hart from injured reserve.

Raiders

Saints

  • Saints waived G Tommy Kraemer. (NFLTR)
  • Saints placed WR Shaquan Davis on the practice squad injured list.
  • Saints released DB Anthony Johnson from their practice squad.

Steelers

  • Steelers signed FB Jack Colletto to their practice squad.
  • Steelers released FB Zander Horvath and P Brad Wing from their practice squad. (NFLTR)

Titans

