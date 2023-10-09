NFL Transactions: Monday 10/9

Bears
- Bears designated CB Kyler Gordon and C Doug Kramer to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Bears signed RB Darrynton Evans to their active roster.
- Bears signed QB Nathan Peterman to their practice squad.
Cardinals
- Cardinals claimed RB Tony Jones off waivers from the Saints. (NFLTR)
Chargers
- Chargers signed DT Christopher Hinton. (NFLTR)
- Chargers signed C Cameron Tom and DB Mark Webb to their practice squad.
Commanders
- Commanders placed S Darrick Forrest and S Jeremy Reaves on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Commanders released DB Keidron Smith from their practice squad.
Falcons
- Falcons released WR Penny Hart from injured reserve.
Raiders
- Raiders elevated DBs Tyler Hall and Troy Pride to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Saints
- Saints waived G Tommy Kraemer. (NFLTR)
- Saints placed WR Shaquan Davis on the practice squad injured list.
- Saints released DB Anthony Johnson from their practice squad.
Steelers
- Steelers signed FB Jack Colletto to their practice squad.
- Steelers released FB Zander Horvath and P Brad Wing from their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Titans
- Titans signed DB Tay Gowan and DT Taylor Stallworth to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Titans released DB Armani Marsh and DT Jayden Peevy from their practice squad.
