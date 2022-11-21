NFL Transactions: Monday 11/21

By
Nate Bouda
-

49ers

Bengals

Broncos

Browns

  • Browns released G Jordan Meredith from their practice squad.

Buccaneers

Cardinals

Commanders

Dolphins

Falcons

  • Falcons placed TE Kyle Pitts and DL Ta’Quon Graham on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
  • Falcons claimed DL Jaleel Johnson off waivers from the Texans.
  • Falcons signed TE John Raine to their practice squad.
  • Falcons placed OL Justin Shaffer on the practice squad injured list.

Giants

Lions

  • Lions designated WR Jameson Williams to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)

Panthers

Patriots

Saints

  • Saints waived OL Yasir Durant and DB Bryce Thompson.

Seahawks

  • Seahawks signed DL Jarrod Hewitt to their practice squad.

Titans

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply