NFL Transactions: Monday 11/21

49ers
- 49ers elevated DL T.Y. McGill to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Bengals
- Bengals designated OT Isaiah Prince for return from injured reserve.
- Bengals waived WR Michael Thomas. (NFLTR)
- Bengals released LB Tegray Scales from their practice squad.
Broncos
- Broncos waived RB Melvin Gordon. (NFLTR)
Browns
- Browns released G Jordan Meredith from their practice squad.
Buccaneers
- Buccaneers designated RB Giovani Bernard to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Cardinals
- Cardinals elevated TE Maxx Williams and DL Michael Dogbe to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Commanders
- Commanders activated DE Chase Young from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Dolphins
- Dolphins signed DT R.J. McIntosh to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Falcons
- Falcons placed TE Kyle Pitts and DL Ta’Quon Graham on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Falcons claimed DL Jaleel Johnson off waivers from the Texans.
- Falcons signed TE John Raine to their practice squad.
- Falcons placed OL Justin Shaffer on the practice squad injured list.
Giants
- Giants placed WR Wan’Dale Robinson on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Lions
- Lions designated WR Jameson Williams to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Panthers
- Panthers signed DB Kenny Robinson to their practice squad
Patriots
- Patriots re-signed K Tristan Vizcaino to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Patriots waived RB J.J. Taylor. (NFLTR)
Saints
- Saints waived OL Yasir Durant and DB Bryce Thompson.
Seahawks
- Seahawks signed DL Jarrod Hewitt to their practice squad.
Titans
- Titans waived K Josh Lambo. (NFLTR)
- Titans signed WR Chris Conley and OL Eric Smith to their practice squad.
- Titans released TE Anthony Auclair from their practice squad.
