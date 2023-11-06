NFL Transactions: Monday 11/6

49ers
- 49ers designated CB Darrell Luter, DE Robert Beal and CB Samuel Womack to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Bears
- Bears designated DB Josh Blackwell, RB Khalil Herbert and WR Equanimeous St. Brown to return from Injured Reserve. (NFLTR)
Browns
- Browns placed LT Jedrick Wills on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Cardinals
- Cardinals claimed OL Doug Kramer from the Bears.
- Cardinals released WR Andre Baccellia. (NFLTR)
- Cardinals released RB Hassan Hall from their practice squad.
Chargers
- Chargers placed WR Josh Palmer on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Chargers waived DT Christopher Hinton.
- Chargers activated Jalen Guyton and Otito Ogbonnia from the PUP list.
Jets
- Jets elevated OL Xavier Newman and WR Malik Taylor to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Jets signed OL Jacob Hanson to their practice squad.
- Jets released OL Jason Poe from their practice squad.
Lions
- Lions signed RB Devine Ozigbo to their practice squad.
Packers
- Packers released RB James Robinson from their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Packers signed RB Ellis Merriweather to their practice squad.
Panthers
- Panthers placed RB Tarik Cohen on the practice squad injured list. (NFLTR)
- Panthers signed RB Spencer Brown to their practice squad.
- Panthers signed LB Blake Martinez to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Panthers designated OLB Marquis Haynes to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Raiders
- Raiders signed OT Brandon Parker to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Saints
- Saints signed DE Jordan Willis to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Seahawks
- Seahawks activated DT Austin Faoliu from the PUP list.
- Seahawks placed LB Drake Thomas on injured reserve.
Steelers
- Steelers placed LB Cole Holcomb on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Steelers activated RB Anthony McFarland from injured reserve.
