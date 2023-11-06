NFL Transactions: Monday 11/6

By
Nate Bouda
-

49ers

  • 49ers designated CB Darrell Luter, DE Robert Beal and CB Samuel Womack to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)

Bears

Browns

Cardinals

  • Cardinals claimed OL Doug Kramer from the Bears.
  • Cardinals released WR Andre Baccellia. (NFLTR)
  • Cardinals released RB Hassan Hall from their practice squad. 

Chargers

Jets

  • Jets elevated OL Xavier Newman and WR Malik Taylor to their active roster. (NFLTR
  • Jets signed OL Jacob Hanson to their practice squad.
  • Jets released OL Jason Poe from their practice squad.  

Lions

Packers

  • Packers released RB James Robinson from their practice squad. (NFLTR)
  • Packers signed RB Ellis Merriweather to their practice squad.

Panthers

Raiders

Saints

Seahawks

Steelers

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply