NFL Transactions: Monday 12/11

49ers
- 49ers re-signed CB Jason Verrett to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Buccaneers
- Buccaneers waived DB Keenan Isaac.
Cardinals
- Cardinals waived WR Andre Baccellia. (NFLTR)
- Cardinals signed WR Jeff Smith to their practice squad.
Chiefs
- Chiefs placed WR Justyn Ross on the suspended-by-commissioner list. (NFLTR)
Colts
- Colts signed OT Jared Vehldeer to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Colts released DB Brandon Wilson from their practice squad.
Commanders
- Commanders placed LB Jamin Davis on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Dolphins
- Dolphins elevated LB Quinton Bell and OT Ryan Hayes to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Giants
- Giants activated QB Tyrod Taylor from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Packers
- Packers elevated RB Kenyan Drake to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Raiders
- Raiders signed OL D.J. Fluker to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Steelers
- Steelers signed DE David Perales to their practice squad.
- Steelers released RB Qadree Ollison from their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Titans
- Titans signed P Ty Zentner and RB Jonathan Ward to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Titans elevated DL Marlon Davidson and LB JoJo Domann to their active roster.
