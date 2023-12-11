NFL Transactions: Monday 12/11

By
Nate Bouda
-

49ers

Buccaneers

Cardinals

Chiefs

  • Chiefs placed WR Justyn Ross on the suspended-by-commissioner list. (NFLTR)

Colts

  • Colts signed OT Jared Vehldeer to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
  • Colts released DB Brandon Wilson from their practice squad.

Commanders

Dolphins

  • Dolphins elevated LB Quinton Bell and OT Ryan Hayes to their active roster. (NFLTR)

Giants

Packers

Raiders

Steelers

  • Steelers signed DE David Perales to their practice squad.
  • Steelers released RB Qadree Ollison from their practice squad. (NFLTR)

Titans

