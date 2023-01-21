NFL Transactions: Saturday 1/21

49ers
- 49ers elevated CB Janoris Jenkins and DE Alex Barrett to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Bengals
- Bengals elevated OL Isaiah Prince and TE Nick Bowers to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Bills
- Bills elevated DT Eli Ankou and DE Kingsley Jonathan to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Cowboys
- Cowboys signed OL Aviante Collins to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Cowboys waived CB Trayvon Mullen.
- Colts elevated CB Xavier Rhodes and OL Brock Hoffman to their active roster.
