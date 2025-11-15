NFL Transactions: Saturday 11/15

49ers
- Waived QB Adrian Martinez.
- Elevated CB Eli Apple from their practice squad.
- Signed DE Clelin Ferrell to their practice squad.
Bengals
- Elevated DE Isaiah Foskey and RB Kendall Milton from their practice squad.
- Placed DL Shemar Stewart on injured reserve.
- Placed OL Jaxson Kirkland on the practice squad injured list.
Bills
- Waived DB Brandon Codrington.
- Elevated WR Gabe Davis and TE Keleki Latu from their practice squad.
- Activated DT T.J. Sanders from injured reserve.
- Signed WR Mecole Hardman to their practice squad.
Broncos
- Waived WR Trent Sherfield.
- Elevated TE Marcedes Lewis and LB Jordan Turner from their practice squad.
- Activated LB Garret Wallow from injured reserve.
- Signed DB Reese Taylor to their practice squad.
- Placed RB J.K. Dobbins on injured reserve.
Browns
- Elevated DL Sam Kamara and LB Cameron McGrone from their practice squad.
Buccaneers
- Elevated LB Nick Jackson and LB Mohamed Kamara from their practice squad.
Cardinals
- Elevated TE Pharaoh Brown and DB Darren Hall from their practice squad.
- Activated LB B.J. Ojulari from the PUP list.
- Signed LB Jared Bartlett to their practice squad.
- Placed LB Mack Wilson on injured reserve.
Chargers
- Elevated DB Amar Johnson and RB Trayveon Williams from their practice squad.
Commanders
- Elevated RB Chase Edmonds and CB Tre Hawkins from their practice squad.
Falcons
- Waived OT Andrew Stueber.
- Elevated CB Cobee Bryant and DB Jammie Robinson from their practice squad.
- Signed DL Elijah Garcia from the Giants’ practice squad.
Giants
- Elevated WR Dalen Cambre and DL Elijah Chatman from their practice squad.
- Signed K Younghoe Koo to their practice squad.
- Placed OT Evan Neal on injured reserve.
Jaguars
- Elevated DL Matt Dickerson from their practice squad.
Lions
- Waived DE Pat O’Connor with an injury settlement.
- Elevated WR Tom Kennedy and WR Jackson Meeks from their practice squad.
- Signed OL Michael Niese to their practice squad.
- Placed TE Sam LaPorta on injured reserve.
Panthers
- Elevated LB Krys Barnes and DB Israel Mukuamu from their practice squad.
Patriots
- Signed DL Bradyn Swinson to their practice squad.
- Placed DL Milton Williams on injured reserve.
Rams
- Elevated K Harrison Mevis from their practice squad.
Seahawks
- Elevated LB Patrick O’Connell from their practice squad.
- Activated G Christian Haynes from injured reserve.
- Placed OL Jalen Sundell on injured reserve.
Steelers
- Elevated CB D’Shawn Jamison and LB Mark Robinson from their practice squad.
Texans
- Waived DB Damon Arnette.
- Elevated DB Ajani Carter and DB Jalen Mills from their practice squad.
- Activated FB Jakob Johnson and TE Cade Stover from injured reserve.
- Placed TE Harrison Bryant on injured reserve.
Titans
- Activated DB Mike Brown from injured reserve.
- Placed WR Bryce Oliver on injured reserve.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!