NFL Transactions: Saturday 11/15

By
Nate Bouda
-

  • Signed DL Bradyn Swinson to their practice squad.
  • Placed DL Milton Williams on injured reserve.

  • Elevated LB Patrick O’Connell from their practice squad.
  • Activated G Christian Haynes from injured reserve.
  • Placed OL Jalen Sundell on injured reserve.

  • Elevated CB D’Shawn Jamison and LB Mark Robinson from their practice squad.

