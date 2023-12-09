NFL Transactions: Saturday 12/9

49ers
- 49ers signed WR Chris Conley to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Bears
- Bears elevated WR Collin Thompson to their active roster.
Bills
- Bills activated TE Dawson Knox from Injured Reserve. (NFLTR)
- Bills released LB A.J. Klein.
Broncos
- Broncos elevated RB Tyler Badie and TE Lucas Krull to their active roster.
Browns
- Browns elevated QB Joe Flacco to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Browns activated CB Cameron Mitchell from injured reserve.
- Browns waived QB P.J. Walker.
Buccaneers
- Buccaneers elevated WR David Moore and DT Deadrin Senat to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Chargers
- Chargers placed G/T Zack Bailey on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Chargers elevated TE Stephen Anderson to their active roster.
Chiefs
- Chiefs activated LB Nick Bolton from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Chiefs elevated S Deon Bush and RB Deneric Prince to their active roster.
- Chiefs placed S Bryan Cook on injured reserve.
Colts
- Colts activated DT Grover Stewart from the exempt list. (NFLTR)
- Colts waived WR Juwann Winfree.
- Colts elevated RB Tyler Goodson and WR D.J. Montgomery to their active roster.
Cowboys
- Cowboys elevated TE Princeton Fant to their active roster.
Dolphins
- Dolphins signed LB Calvin Munson off the Patriots practice squad.
- Dolphins placed LB Jerome Baker on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Dolphins placed LB Alexander Johnson on the practice squad injured list.
Falcons
- Falcons elevated OL Tyler Vrabel and LB Milo Eifler to their active roster.
Jaguars
- Jaguars signed QB Nathan Rourke to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Jaguars elevated CB Tevaughn Campbell and TE Josh Pederson to their active roster.
Jets
- Jets placed OL Wes Schweitzer on injured reserve.
- Jets signed G Jacob Hanson to their active roster.
- Jets elevated G Chris Glaser and DL Jalyn Homes to their active roster.
Panthers
- Panthers elevated DE Chris Wormley and G Gabe Jackson to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Raiders
- Raiders activated LB Kana’i Mauga from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Raiders elevated FB Jakob Johnson and T Brandon Parker to their active roster.
Rams
- Rams elevated K Mason Crosby to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Saints
- Saints signed RB Adam Prentice to their active roster.
Seahawks
- Seahawks elevated QB Sean Mannion and LB Patrick O’Connell to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Texans
- Texans elevated K Matt Ammendola and S Brandon Hill to their active roster. (NFLTR)
