NFL Transactions: Saturday 12/9

By
Nate Bouda
-

49ers

Bears

  • Bears elevated WR Collin Thompson to their active roster.

Bills

Broncos

Browns

Buccaneers

Chargers

Chiefs

  • Chiefs activated LB Nick Bolton from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
  • Chiefs elevated S Deon Bush and RB Deneric Prince to their active roster. 
  • Chiefs placed S Bryan Cook on injured reserve.

Colts

Cowboys

Dolphins

Falcons

  • Falcons elevated OL Tyler Vrabel and LB Milo Eifler to their active roster. 

Jaguars

Jets

  • Jets placed OL Wes Schweitzer on injured reserve.
  • Jets signed G Jacob Hanson to their active roster.
  • Jets elevated G Chris Glaser and DL Jalyn Homes to their active roster. 

Panthers

Raiders

Rams

Saints

  • Saints signed RB Adam Prentice to their active roster. 

Seahawks

  • Seahawks elevated QB Sean Mannion and LB Patrick O’Connell to their active roster. (NFLTR)

Texans

