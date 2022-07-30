NFL Transactions: Saturday 7/30

49ers
- 49ers signed DT Tomasi Laulile.
Bills
- Bills signed CB Jordan Miller. (NFLTR)
- Bills waived DB Travon Fuller from the left squad list
Cardinals
- Cardinals waived DT Matt Dickerson and TE David Wells.
- Cardinals signed DT Christian Ringo and DT Antwaun Woods. (NFLTR)
Commanders
- Commanders signed OT Rashod Hill and OT Alex Akingbulu. (NFLTR)
- Commanders waived OL Beau Benzschawel.
- Commanders placed DE Ryan Kerrigan on the retired list.
Lions
- Lions activated OT Dan Skipper from the non-football injury list.
Rams
- Rams RB Xavier Jones reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers. (NFLTR)
Saints
- Saints activated DE Tanoh Kpassagnon from the non-football illness list. (NFLTR)
Seahawks
- Seahawks placed G J.R. Sweezy on the retired list. (NFLTR)
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!