NFL Transactions: Saturday 7/30

49ers

  • 49ers signed DT Tomasi Laulile

Bills

  • Bills signed CB Jordan Miller. (NFLTR)
  • Bills waived DB Travon Fuller from the left squad list

Cardinals

Commanders

Lions

  • Lions activated OT Dan Skipper from the non-football injury list.

Rams

Saints

Seahawks

