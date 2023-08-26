NFL Transactions: Sunday 8/26

By
Nate Bouda
-

49ers

Bears

  • Bears WR Joe Reed reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers. 

Cowboys

  • 49ers traded QB Trey Lance to the Cowboys. (NFLTR)

Eagles

Falcons

Lions

Panthers

Rams

Steelers

