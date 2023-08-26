NFL Transactions: Sunday 8/26

49ers
- 49ers traded QB Trey Lance to the Cowboys. (NFLTR)
- 49ers released DE Taco Charlton from injured reserve with a settlement. (NFLTR)
Bears
- Bears WR Joe Reed reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers.
Cowboys
Eagles
- Eagles released TEs Dan Arnold and Tyree Jackson. (NFLTR)
- Eagles released QB Ian Book. (NFLTR)
- Eagles released OL Dennis Kelly, Brett Toth, and Josh Andrews. (NFLTR)
- Eagles placed OT Roderick Johnson on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Falcons
- Falcons released CB Bless Austin, OL Jalen Mayfield, DL Delontae Scott and DL Justin Ellis. (NFLTR)
Lions
- Lions released DL Christian Covington. (NFLTR)
- Lions waived RB Mohamed Ibrahim from injured reserve with a settlement. (NFLTR)
Panthers
- Panthers waived QB Jake Luton, RB Camerun Peoples, WR Gary Jennings, WR CJ Saunders, OT Larnel Coleman, DT Antwuan Jackson, LB Bumper Pool, S Collin Duncan, S Josh Thomas, CB Rejzohn Wright and K Matthew Wright. (NFLTR)
Rams
- Rams activated TE Hunter Long from the PUP list.
Steelers
- Steelers waived CB Madre Harper, DB Nevelle Clarke, DL James Nyamawaya, K B.T. Potter, LB Kuony Deng, LB Forrest Rhyne, LS Rex Sunahara and WR Dan Chisena. (NFLTR)
