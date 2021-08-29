NFL Transactions: Sunday 8/29

Eagles
- Eagles waived TE Cary Angeline, DE JaQuan Bailey, RB Elijah Holyfield, WR Marken Michel, and LB Rashad Smith. (NFLTR)
Jets
- Texans traded DE Shaq Lawson to the Jets. (NFLTR)
- Jets waived DB Bennett Jackson. (NFLTR)
Texans
Titans
- Titans released DE John Simon and DB Clayton Geathers. (NFLTR)
- Titans waived DL Freedom Akinmoladun, DB Nate Brooks and LB Cassh Maluia.
- Titans placed RB Brian Hill on injured reserve.
- Titans placed C Ben Jones on the COVID-19 list.
Vikings
- Vikings signed S Harrison Smith to a four-year extension. (NFLTR)
- Vikings waived C Cohl Cabral, DT Zeandae Johnson and RB Ito Smith. (NFLTR)
