NFL Transactions: Sunday 8/6

Bears
- Bears placed TE Chase Allen on injured reserve.
Bills
- Bills activated DT Jordan Phillips from the PUP list. (NFLTR)
Dolphins
- Dolphins signed DL Da’Shawn Hand. (NFLTR)
- Dolphins released DL Anthony Montalvo.
Eagles
- Eagles signed OL Josh Andrews. (NFLTR)
- Eagles waiving WR Charleston Rambo with an injury designation.
- Eagles released LB Davion Taylor.
Jets
- Jets waived LBs Hamsah Nasirildeen and Maalik Hall. (NFLTR)
- Jets signed LBs Nick Vigil and Sam Eguavoen. (NFLTR)
Packers
- Packers released QB Danny Etling. (NFLTR)
Raiders
- Raiders activated DT Byron Young from the PUP list.
Saints
- Saints placed RB Eno Benjamin on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Seahawks
- Seahawks activate CB Tariq Woolen from the PUP list. (NFLTR)
- Seahawks re-signed DT Roderick Perry. (NFLTR)
Texans
- Texans placed OL DJ Scaife on injured reserve.
- Texans claimed OL Keaton Sutherland off of waivers from the Commanders. (NFLTR)
Vikings
- Vikings signed WR N’Keal Harry. (NFLTR)
- Vikings placed DL James Lynch on injured reserve.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!