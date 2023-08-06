NFL Transactions: Sunday 8/6

By
Nate Bouda
-

Bears

Bills

Dolphins

Eagles

Jets

Packers

  • Packers released QB Danny Etling. (NFLTR)

Raiders

  • Raiders activated DT Byron Young from the PUP list. 

Saints

Seahawks

Texans

  • Texans placed OL DJ Scaife on injured reserve.
  • Texans claimed OL Keaton Sutherland off of waivers from the Commanders. (NFLTR)

Vikings

