NFL Transactions: Thursday 10/10

By
Nate Bouda
-

49ers

Browns

Commanders

  • Waived QB Sam Hartman.

Eagles

  • Released DB Caden Sterns from their practice squad.
  • Signed TE CJ Uzomah to their practice squad.

Panthers

Patriots

Raiders

  • Signed DT Matthew Butler to their active roster.
  • Signed DT Zach Carter to their practice squad.

Seahawks

Titans

  • Released DB Anthony Kendall from their practice squad.
  • Signed OT John Ojukwu to their practice squad.

