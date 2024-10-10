NFL Transactions: Thursday 10/10

49ers
- Elevated DT Evan Anderson and DB Jaylen Mahoney to their active roster.
Browns
- Signed DB Tony Brown to their active roster.
- Signed G Javion Cohen, LB Sam Kamara, and TE Blake Whiteheart to their practice squad.
Commanders
- Waived QB Sam Hartman.
Eagles
- Released DB Caden Sterns from their practice squad.
- Signed TE CJ Uzomah to their practice squad.
Panthers
- Released TE Stephen Sullivan from their practice squad.
- Signed RB Mike Boone, DT Jayden Peevy, and DB Russ Yeast to their practice squad.
Patriots
- Released DT Trysten Hill from their practice squad.
- Signed G Ben Brown to their active roster.
Raiders
- Signed DT Matthew Butler to their active roster.
- Signed DT Zach Carter to their practice squad.
Seahawks
- Activated DT Cameron Young from the PUP list.
- Elevated DB Ty Okada and LB Jamie Sheriff to their active roster.
- Placed LB Uchenna Nwosu on injured reserve.
- Signed DB Artie Burns to their active roster.
- Waived G McClendon Curtis.
Titans
- Released DB Anthony Kendall from their practice squad.
- Signed OT John Ojukwu to their practice squad.
