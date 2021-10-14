NFL Transactions: Thursday 10/14

49ers
- 49ers re-signed CB Davontae Harris to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Bears
- Bears placed RB Damien Williams on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
Bengals
- Bengals claimed CB Tre Flowers off of waivers from the Seahawks. (NFLTR)
Buccaneers
- Buccaneers elevated TE Deon Yelder to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Chargers
- Chargers signed OT Foster Sarell and DL Andrew Brown to their practice squad.
- Chargers released LB Nate Hall from their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Chiefs
- Chiefs re-signed WR Daurice Fountain to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Colts
Eagles
- Eagles elevated T Le’Raven Clark and TE Noah Togiai to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Giants
- Giants placed CB Rodarius Williams on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Panthers
- Panthers placed P Joseph Charlton on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Panthers signed S Kenny Robinson to their active roster.
- Panthers signed P Ryan Winslow to their practice squad.
Patriots
- Patriots activated G Michael Onwenu from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
Vikings
- Vikings activated CB Cameron Dantzler from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
