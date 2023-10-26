NFL Transactions: Thursday 10/26

Bills
- Bills elevated CB Josh Norman and WR Andy Isabella to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Bills placed TE Dawson Knox on Injured Reserve.
Buccaneers
- Buccaneers elevated S Richard LeCounte and DT Deadrin Senat to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Cardinals
- Cardinals signed CB Bobby Price to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Cardinals signed CB Quavian White to their practice squad.
Patriots
- Patriots signed WR Jalen Reagor to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Patriots signed QB Malik Cunningham to their practice squad.
Raiders
- Raiders designate LB Curtis Bolton to return from injured reserve.
Rams
- Rams designated TE Hunter Long to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Ravens
- Ravens waived LB Jeremiah Moon.
Seahawks
- Seahawks placed DE Uchenna Nwosu on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Seahawks signed DE Frank Clark.
Steelers
- Steelers designated DL Cameron Heyward to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
