NFL Transactions: Thursday 10/28

Bears
- Bears activated LB Caleb Johnson from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
Broncos
- Broncos signed RB Damarea Crockett and LB Curtis Robinson to their practice squad.
Browns
- Browns waived OL Alex Taylor. (NFLTR)
Cardinals
- Cardinals signed OL Zack Johnson to their active roster.
- Cardinals elevated LB Joe Walker, OL Danny Isidora and DL Josh Mauro to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Giants
- Giants re-signed WR David Sills to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Jets
- Jets activated DL Ronald Blair from the practice squad injured list.
- Jets released DB Natrell Jamerson from their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Lions
- Lions waived DT Eric Banks. (NFLTR)
Packers
- Packers elevated WR Juwann Winfree to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Packers activated TE Dominique Dafney from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Packers activated WR Malik Taylor from the COVID-19 list.
- Packers OL Ben Braden to their active roster.
Panthers
- Panthers placed DT Daviyon Nixon on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Saints
- Saints signed DT Albert Huggins and OL Will Clapp to their practice squad.
- Saints released RB Ryquell Armstead and LB Lakiem Williams from their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Vikings
- Vikings placed TE Ben Ellefson on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
