NFL Transactions: Thursday 11/11

By
Nate Bouda
-

49ers

  • 49ers waived WR Jalen Hurd. (NFLTR)
  • 49ers signed CB Saivion Smith and OL Corbin Kaufusi to their practice squad. (NFLTR)

Bills

  • Bills placed DT Justin Zimmer on injured reserve.
  • Bills elevated QB Davis Webb to their active roster.
  • Bills activated QB Jake Fromm and WR Tanner Gentry from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
  • Bills signed CB Cam Lewis to their active roster. (NFLTR)

Cardinals

  • Cardinals activated WR A..J. Green from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
  • Cardinals placed LS Aaron Brewer and TE David Wells on injured reserve.

Chargers

  • Raiders signed WR Gary Jenning to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
  • Raiders placed WR Jeff Badet on the practice squad injured list.

Ravens

Saints

