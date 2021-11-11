NFL Transactions: Thursday 11/11

49ers
- 49ers waived WR Jalen Hurd. (NFLTR)
- 49ers signed CB Saivion Smith and OL Corbin Kaufusi to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Bills
- Bills placed DT Justin Zimmer on injured reserve.
- Bills elevated QB Davis Webb to their active roster.
- Bills activated QB Jake Fromm and WR Tanner Gentry from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Bills signed CB Cam Lewis to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Broncos
- Broncos signed DB Duke Dawson to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Cardinals
- Cardinals activated WR A..J. Green from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Cardinals placed LS Aaron Brewer and TE David Wells on injured reserve.
Chargers
- Chargers placed LB Drue Tranquill on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
Cowboys
- Cowboys placed DE Randy Gregory on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Jets
- Jets placed CB Jason Pinnock on the COVID-19 list.
Panthers
- Panthers signed DE Damontre Moore to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Patriots
- Patriots designated OLB Chase Winovich to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Raiders
- Raiders signed WR Gary Jenning to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Raiders placed WR Jeff Badet on the practice squad injured list.
Ravens
- Ravens activated CB Chris Westry from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Ravens elevated TE Eric Tomlinson, G James Carpenter and DL Khalil McKenzie to their active roster
Saints
- Saints activated TE Nick Vannett from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Saints placed DE Payton Turner on the injured reserve.
Steelers
- Steelers signed OLB Jacob Tuioti-Mariner to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Titans
- Titans signed DB Breon Borders to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!