NFL Transactions: Thursday 11/9

Bears
- Bears activated WR Equanimeous St. Brown and CB Josh Blackwell from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Bears elevated LB Micah Baskerville and TE Stephen Carlson to their active roster.
Cardinals
- Cardinals waived RB Tony Jones. (NFLTR)
- Cardinals released RB Damien Williams from the practice squad injured list. (NFLTR)
Panthers
- Panthers activated OLB Marquis Haynes from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Panthers elevated OLB Eku Leota and WR Mike Strachan to their active roster.
Rams
- Rams signed DT Cory Durden to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Seahawks
- Seahawks signed DT Austin Faoliu to their practice squad.
